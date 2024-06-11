Stunning Ajara scenery, just two hours from Tel Aviv

Waterfalls, walks and wines await visitors to the Ajara region of Georgia. It's just a half-hour drive into the lower Caucasus Mountains from Batumi airport. There are also fortresses and botanical gardens to keep happy visitors of all ages.
Podcasters Mark and David serve up the sights, sounds and smells in their own inimitable way.
This time:
- Heading into nature
- Tales to Jason and the Argonauts
- A garden with a view
- I thought Petra was in Jordan
- Move over The Three Tenors, Georgian singing is truly unique
- Waterfalls in peaceful oases
- How to get there? Where to stay?
- The oldest wine in the world?
Mark and David were guests of Visit Batumi.
