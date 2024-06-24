A Caspian welcome to Baku, Azerbaijan

Located on the Caspian Sea, the world's largest lake, Baku has everything you could ask for in a city vacation and that includes great kosher food and daily synagogue prayers - right in the heart of a secular Muslim state. The capital of Azerbaijan is a mix of East and West, Asia and Europe, historic and modern.

Just three hours from Tel Aviv with up to a dozen weekly flights, what more could you ask for? Mark and David report from Baku and dish up the highlights in their latest podcast. Mark and David in Highland Park with the Flame Towers behind (Credit: @MarkDavidPod)

This time:

At 30,000 feet with Azerbaijan Airlines

Baku, its food and fountains by night

Suleyman the guide speaks magnificent Hebrew!

It's got to be Chabad - meet Chief Rabbi Shneor Segal

Take off my shoes when I go into shul?

Who are the Mountain Jews?

A kosher restaurant in the heart of the city

The lowdown on how to get here, where to stay and what to eat

Azerbaijan, the big picture

Baku is very walkable

The incredible Heydar Aliyev Center

Is that an Israeli flag?

Flames, Highland Park and what a view (yes, we know this is audio).

Mark and David were guests of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board and Azerbaijan Airlines.

