Q. What goes from zero to 22 million in 45 years? A. Shenzhen, China

Shenzhen is the remarkable embarkation point for Mark and David's Chinese odyssey. The city has strong links with Israel, particularly in the world of technology. By 2035, transport chiefs say there'll be drone helicopters ferrying passengers above the city's burgeoning skyscrapers. Join the boys on this special voyage of discovery.

This time:

The big picture in a record-breaking city

Underground, overground - a transportation miracle

On top of the world, overlooking Hong Kong too

Electric vehicles, autonomous taxis and more with BYD

Where to go, what to do

40 years of reforms and opening up in China

From household waste to energy

Crazy fun, Chinese style - from live streaming to noodle slurping

Important tips for travelers to China

You'll find every type of Chinese food in the Dongmen district of Shenzhen (Credit: @MarkDavidPod)

Mark and David host The Jerusalem Post Podcast – Travel Edition. They were the guests of The Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC)

