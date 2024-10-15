Post Oct 7 reflections from El Al and an Israeli tour operator

With COVID behind us, we thought travel and tourism would return to normal. But in Israel, that hope was short-lived. On Simhat Torah, October 7, 2023, Israel was dragged into a war on multiple fronts. Podcast hosts Mark Gordon and David Harris look at the industry a year later, in the company of El Al's Chief Counsel Sharon Brownstone and Kim Melchior, the co-CEO of IGT - Israel & Global Travel. Travellers at Ben Gurion International Airport where flights were being delayed, as the workers of the airport went on strike, in a protest for the release of Israelis held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, on September 2, 2024 (Credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

