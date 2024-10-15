Post Oct 7 reflections from El Al and an Israeli tour operator

The Jerusalem Post Podcast - Travel Edition, Episode 92

An El Al flight takes off at the Ben Gurion International Airport, outside of Tel Aviv, August 25, 2024.
With COVID behind us, we thought travel and tourism would return to normal. But in Israel, that hope was short-lived. On Simhat Torah, October 7, 2023, Israel was dragged into a war on multiple fronts. Podcast hosts Mark Gordon and David Harris look at the industry a year later, in the company of El Al's Chief Counsel Sharon Brownstone and Kim Melchior, the co-CEO of IGT - Israel & Global Travel.

Travellers at Ben Gurion International Airport where flights were being delayed, as the workers of the airport went on strike, in a protest for the release of Israelis held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, on September 2, 2024
