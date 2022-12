This week's guest, Hillel Neuer of UN Watch, gets into the United Nations' hypocrisy on Israel, Iran and more, and what Israel and the US can do about it. Plus, Yaakov and Lahav discuss the latest in coalition talks, especially the controversy surrounding anti-LGBT, anti-feminist MK Avi Maoz, and whether to laugh or cry about the artist formerly known as Kanye West.

