World's most isolated vacation cabin: NIS 112,000 per night

Welcome to the Sheldon Chalet, perhaps the most isolated vacation spot on earth. Situated in Denali Park, Alaska, this mesmerizing snowy haven boasts breathtaking sunsets and the rare spectacle of the "aurora borealis" or northern lights.

Prepare to dig deep into your pockets, as a single night at this cabin will set you back a hefty 26,000 euros (approximately 112,000 shekels). However, for those fortunate enough to afford it, this destination offers an extraordinary escape from the world's troubles. It is accessible only via helicopter due to its perch on an isolated rock cliff at an elevation of nearly 2,000 meters.

This enormous rock, blanketed in ice, provides a panoramic view of the snowy Denali Mountain, which happens to be the tallest peak in North America. The cabin is perched atop an extraordinary natural formation known as the Don Sheldon Amphitheater of Denali's magnificent Ruth Glacier, resembling an inverted dome. So remarkable is this place that it has been deemed one of the seven wonders of the world by the prestigious travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler.

As night falls, the sky reveals a bevy of celestial wonders, from countless stars to the vast continental glacier. The cabin promises the ultimate secluded experience, catering to those with an affinity for survival and adventure.

Accessing this extraordinary retreat requires air travel, as there are no roads or trails leading to the glacier. The nearest town, Talkeetna, is approximately 88 kilometers away in a straight line. To reach the Sheldon Chalet, one must board the Sheldon family's helicopter, the sole aircraft permitted to fly over Denali National Park. Don Sheldon, the cabin's owner and operator, serves as the pilot, having conducted numerous rescue missions in the area. Advertisement

(credit: cheldon chalet)

Do not be deceived

This is a five-bedroom mansion, with each room offering stunning views of the Denali Mountains. During winter, the area sees a mere four hours of daylight, with the moon and stars illuminating the rest of the day. For those who crave civilization, be aware that there is no Wi-Fi available, making it impossible to connect with the outside world. You will be completely cut off, left to indulge in the magical vistas, witness the northern lights, tread on snowy landscapes, enjoy glacial picnics, and marvel at shooting stars.