The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Science

Argentina woman cured of HIV without treatment

A woman from the northeast Argentinian city of Esperanza become the second documented case to have eradicated the deadly virus from her body.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 19, 2021 06:02
Scanning electron micrograph of HIV-1 budding (in green) from cultured lymphocyte. (photo credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Scanning electron micrograph of HIV-1 budding (in green) from cultured lymphocyte.
(photo credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
A woman in Argentina has been cured of HIV solely by her immune system, making her only the second documented case of someone cured of HIV without treatments in global history.
The woman, who is from the northeast Argentinian city of Esperanza, appears to have eradicated the deadly virus from her body, which would make her only the second documented HIV case cured without the help of drugs, stem cell therapy, or other experimental treatments, according to research published in the peer-reviewed medical journal JAMA Internal Medicine.
Researchers in Argentina and Massachusetts, USA collected blood samples from the patient from 2017 to 2020, meticulously scanning the DNA of more than a billion cells for HIV virus cells. The study was led by Dr. Xu Yu of the Ragon Institute of Massachusetts General Hospital, MIT and Harvard.
“This gives us hope that the human immune system is powerful enough to control HIV and eliminate all the functional virus,” said Dr. Yu. “Time will tell, but we believe she has reached a sterilizing cure.”
The researchers remain unsure as to how the patient's body was able to apparently rid itself of the HIV virus – among the most difficult to eradicate from the human body. "We think it's a combination of different immune mechanisms -- cytotoxic T cells (cells that destroy virus-infected cells, tumor cells, and tissue grafts) are likely involved, innate immune mechanisms may also have contributed," Yu wrote in an email.
Scanning electron micrograph of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), grown in cultured lymphocytes. (credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS) Scanning electron micrograph of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), grown in cultured lymphocytes. (credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
The only other known case of a patient who seemingly cured themselves from the aggressive HIV virus is 67-year old California woman named Loreen Willenberg. Even after sequencing billions of her cells in 2020, scientists could not find any intact viral sequences.
The two are among “elite controllers” of the HIV virus– the estimated 1 in 200 people with HIV whose own immune systems are somehow able to suppress the virus’s replication to very low levels without antiretrovirals. Dr. Yu authored a paper about the so-called elite controllers.
“This paper is a nice showcase of the level of sophistication of the analyses that can be done now,” Paula Cannon, a molecular microbiologist who studies HIV and gene editing at the University of Southern California’s Keck School of Medicine, told health-oriented news publication STAT. “Finding somebody who is an elite controller who not only is currently not exhibiting any HIV RNA viruses in her body, but also doesn’t look like she has the potential to do that any time in the future, isn’t exactly surprising, but it is exciting.”
HIV is the virus that causes the Auto immunodeficiency disease known as AIDS, which leaves the human immune system highly susceptible to other illnesses such as COVID-19. Roughly 38 million people are living with HIV infection around the world and around 690,000 people died from AIDS-related illnesses worldwide last year.


Tags aids scientific study HIV Virus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Oaknin affair shows the value of quiet diplomacy - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Expo 2020 is a stunning example of tolerance - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Only God can save the US Jewry - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Micah Halpern

Antisemitism in the US is a major issue - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Susan Hattis Rolef

Opposition responsible for toxic Knesset discourse, physical threats on MKs - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

No matter how old you are, two shots of Pfizer vaccine don’t last – study

A healthcare worker hands over doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a doctor at Messe Wien Congress Center, which has been set up as coronavirus disease vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria February 7, 2021.
2

New COVID variant found in France: Reason for panic or not quite yet?

COVID-19 cell
3

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
4

Satellites, ships in crosshairs: Are Russia, China running circles around US? - analysis

A Sukhoi Su-75 "Checkmate" warplane prototype seen on display at the Dubai Airshow on Sunday.
5

Is Iran downplaying Iranian helicopter buzzing a US naval ship?

A US Navy helicopter continues fighting a fire on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, in San Diego, California, US July 13, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by