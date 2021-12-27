Ketamine is an effective treatment for mental health disorders - review

A recent review by the Cambridge University Press examines how ketamine works in the treatment of mental health disorders. Prior to the review, low doses of ketamine have been shown to work as a form of antidepressant and ongoing research indicates that it may also work for other psychiatric conditions. The peer-reviewed study used a technology known as PROSPERO, which registers systematic reviews of human and animal studies, to compile and compare the results of 83 previously published reports about ketamine treatment for depression, bipolar disorder, and suicidal ideation. Researchers accounted for any potential bias using additional tools known as the Cochrane Risk of Bias tool and A Measurement Tool to Assess Systematic Reviews (AMSTAR) Checklist.
mental illnesses, it does seem to have some benefit and that further research around optimal dosing and modes of administration is worth pursuing.Their analysis of all of the previous reports led to the conclusion that ketamine is an effective option for use as an antidepressant and as a treatment for suicidal ideation. They also highlight that while ketamine may not be quite as effective for treating other