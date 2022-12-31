The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Science

The extensive use of bear skin dates back more than 300,000 years -study

This important fact gives researchers insight into the survival of ancient species and ancient humans alike.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 31, 2022 04:20
Cut of a bear bone perched atop bear skin, which has been used for hundreds of thousands of years for warmth. (photo credit: WIKIMEDIA)
Cut of a bear bone perched atop bear skin, which has been used for hundreds of thousands of years for warmth.
(photo credit: WIKIMEDIA)

Human use of bear skin is a timeless trend, a new study shows. Humans have been using bear skins for protection from harsh cold weather conditions for at least 300,000 years, research shows.

In a new study released by the University of Tübingen and the Senckenberg Centre for Human Evolution and Palaeoenvironment Tübingen, as well as Holland's University of Leiden, specific cut marks found on the fossilized remains of a cave bear suggests that these animals were strategically dissected.

Dating back to the Lower Paleolithic period (at least 200,000 years ago, not to surpass 1.5 million years), fossils found at an archaeological site in Lower Saxony, Germany marks one of the oldest examples of this cut worldwide. This study was initially published in the Journal of Human Evolution.

Tübingen researcher Ivo Verheijen suggested that since the carcass of the bear was used for more uses than just meat, there was a great possibility that a bear body could provide far more than a set of meals. "Cut marks on bones are often interpreted in archaeology as an indication of the utilization of meat," Verheijen stated.

"But there is hardly any meat to be recovered from hand and foot bones. In this case, we can attribute such fine and precise cut marks to the careful stripping of the skin. These newly discovered cut marks are an indication that about 300,000 years ago, people in northern Europe were able to survive in winter thanks in part to warm bear skins," the researcher, a doctoral student in the Schöningen research project, stated.

Bears in the wild (credit: WIKIMEDIA) Bears in the wild (credit: WIKIMEDIA)

The makeup of a bear's winter coat consisted of different long outer hairs which formed a protective layer in addition to a series of shorter hairs as an airy protective layer. This would provide better isolation for bears through hibernation, which required a highly insulated coat.

Hunters through the ages

It is believed that some of the oldest spears in the world were used to hunt bears, and they were found near this educational institute. "If only adult animals are found at an archaeological site, this is usually considered an indication of hunting – at Schöningen, all the bear bones and teeth belonged to adult individuals." This adds to the researchers' hypotheses that bears were a target for hunters in the region.

The researchers added that bear skin must be removed in urgent manner, shortly after the animal's death. If not, hair is lost and the skin becomes unusable. "Since the animal was skinned, it couldn't have been dead for long at that point," Verheijen explains.

Tübingen Professor Nicholas Conard, head of the Schöningen research project, shared that these discoveries offer a new lens into archaeological history and help grasp a better understanding of ancient humankind.

"The location of the cut marks indicates that the cave bears were also exploited for their skins. So, animals were not only used for food, but their pelts were also essential for survival in the cold," Conard said. The use of bear skins is likely a crucial discovery of early humans, in order to help prepare for the climate in the north.



Tags winter germany nature archaeology scientific study
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
2

Blasts reported at Russia's Engels air base

A Russian officer stands in front of a TU-160 bomber, or Blackjack, at a military airbase in Engels, some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow, August 7, 2008.
3

Russia's Medvedev: ‘Fourth Reich’ to be made up of Germany, Poland

Third Reich emblem.
4

Loser of the year Donald Trump blames the Jews - opinion

Former US President Donald Trump makes a fist while reacting to applause after speaking at the North Carolina GOP convention dinner in Greenville, North Carolina, US June 5, 2021.
5

Elon Musk removes Twitter feature that embarrassed Israel's Gal Gadot

Twitter app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by