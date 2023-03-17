NASA and Texas-based company Axiom Space have unveiled the prototype for a new spacesuit design that could be the very first suit worn by the first woman and person of color to walk on the Moon.

Revealed Wednesday at Space Center Houston to students and press, Axiom, who won a contract last year to collaborate with NASA, says the final spacesuits will be delivered to astronauts for training by summer and are expected to be used for the Artemis III mission.

“NASA’s partnership with Axiom is critical to landing astronauts on the Moon and continuing American leadership in space. Building on NASA’s years of research and expertise, Axiom’s next-generation spacesuits will not only enable the first woman to walk on the Moon, but they will also open opportunities for more people to explore and conduct science on the Moon than ever before," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

"Our partnership is investing in America, supporting America’s workers, and demonstrating another example of America’s technical ingenuity that will position NASA and the commercial space sector to compete – and win – in the 21st century.”

ESA, NASA and JAXA astronauts arrive for the boarding of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon capsule, in Cape Canaveral (credit: NASA)

What does new spacesuit fashion look like?

The new design has a different look than the famous puffy white suits worn by Neil Armstrong and his fellow Apollo moonwalkers in the 20th century. Rather, Axiom's prototype looked black with blue and orange detailing and provides astronauts with an extra layer.

What is the Artemis III mission?

NASA said that it hopes the Artemis III mission, which was first announced in August 2022, will contribute to the development of a sustainable long-term presence on the Moon and to future crewed missions to Mars.

Each of the 13 candidate regions of the Moon for the Artemis III Moon landing mission contains unique geological traits and is within six degrees latitude of the Moon's South Pole. NASA noted that the selection of regions provides options for all potential launch opportunities; As the timing of the launch is catered to specific landing sites, multiple regions provide flexibility to launch throughout the year.

NASA noted that Artemis III, scheduled for launch in December 2025, will be the first in a series of missions to bring astronauts to the Moon, including the first woman and the first person of color to be on the Moon.