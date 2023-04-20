The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

Nearly 300 kg. NASA satellite set to crash into Earth

The satellite in question is the Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscopic Imager, launched in 2002 and retired in 2018. The odds are very low of anyone being hit.

By AARON REICH
Published: APRIL 20, 2023 02:13
An artistic illustration of NASA's Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscopic Imager (RHESSI) satellite. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
An artistic illustration of NASA's Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscopic Imager (RHESSI) satellite.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

A retired nearly 300 kilogram NASA satellite is set to crash into the Earth sometime early Thursday morning, according to the US Defense Department.

The satellite in question is the Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscopic Imager (RRHESSI), also known as Explorer 81, which was launched in 2022 to study solar flares. During its time in orbit, it succeeded in making some significant breakthroughs regarding solar flares and coronal mass ejections from the Sun.

However, it was retired in 2018 due to communication difficulties, and the massive satellite is now set to come crashing down to Earth within the next few hours at the time of writing.

Will the satellite hurt anyone when it crashes down?

Technically, it is possible that the NASA satellite could cause harm upon its descent into Earth. However, the odds are very slim, with NASA putting it at around 1 in 2,467 that anyone could actually be harmed. 

Most of the satellite is expected to simply burn up in the atmosphere, though it is thought that some fragments will survive the trip.

A possible design for the new Amos-8 communications satellite (credit: ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES)A possible design for the new Amos-8 communications satellite (credit: ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES)

It is estimated that it will impact the Earth at around 9:30 p.m. Thursday EST.

There were fears it had already crashed Wednesday night, following the sight of bright lights and what may have been a crashing fiery object near Kyiv in Ukraine, but NASA denied these claims, Reuters reported.

Previous satellite crashes and space debris

It isn't the first time a retired satellite has crashed into the Earth. 

The most famous event was when Skylab, the first US space station, crashed into the Earth in 1979 in a widely publicized media spectacle. The odds of any humans being hit were at the time calculated to be 1 in 152. 

Most of the debris that survived reentry landed in the Indian ocean or in Australia. Famously, a local government in Western Australia actually fined NASA A$400 for littering as a result - though done mostly in jest.

However, other examples of space debris crashing into Earth have occurred already, with two Chinese rockets alone crashing into Earth in 2022. 

The reason the odds are always so low that anyone would actually get hit is because a wide majority of the Earth is covered in ocean, rather than land. 

However, the issue of space debris orbiting Earth is something of great concern to scientists and policymakers.



Tags space science NASA Satellite
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists finish 200-year decryption of ancient Greek-Egyptian treatise - study

Depictions of Euclid and Ptolemy with a cosmological diagram between them. Engraving. (Illustrative).
2

Russian officials tried to use Putin's cancer to 'throw' Ukraine war - leaked intel

RUSSIA’S PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government at the Kremlin, last month. He has claimed that the economy has shrugged off the sanctions.
3

Israel seeks US support for IDF buildup as expert predicts Iran strike

An Israeli F15 fighter jet takes off during a joint international aerial training exercise at Uvda military air base in southern Israel, dubbed ‘Blue Flag 2017.’
4

Skeleton-like Mars rock formation sparks internet excitement

Fishbone-like rock formations in the Gale crater on Mars
5

Two men hospitalized after game of Monopoly ends in sword fight

Katana sword handles.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by