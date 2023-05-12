The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

Scientists may have solved the mystery of the runaway black hole - study

A mysterious trail of stars puzzled scientists for some time. While a theory posited this to be a supermassive black hole passing through a gas cloud, a simpler theory has now emerged.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 12, 2023 01:28
This is an artist's impression of a runaway supermassive black hole that was ejected from its host galaxy as a result of a tussle between it and two other black holes. As the black hole plows through intergalactic space it compresses gas and forms stars (Illustrative). (photo credit: NASA, ESA, Leah Hustak (STScI))
This is an artist's impression of a runaway supermassive black hole that was ejected from its host galaxy as a result of a tussle between it and two other black holes. As the black hole plows through intergalactic space it compresses gas and forms stars (Illustrative).
(photo credit: NASA, ESA, Leah Hustak (STScI))

It sounded fascinating, but would have required a lot of complex exceptional circumstances: After a thin linear object was found in space, speculations began about how to interpret the discovery.

Some scientists theorized this to be the trail of a supermassive black hole (SMBH), which was kicked out of its galaxy by a slingshot effect - this would have been the first observation of this phenomenon.

The simpler explanation

But as is often the case, other scientists recently found a better, meaning simpler solution. In a peer-reviewed study recently published in Astronomy & Astrophysics, researchers at Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias (IAC) instead explain their theory that this could simply be a galaxy without a bulge, seen edge-on.

“The motions, the size, and the quantity of stars fits what has been seen in galaxies within the local universe” explains Jorge Sanchez Almeida, IAC researcher and first author of the article. "It’s a relief to have found the solution to this mystery, the new proposed scenario is much simpler. In one sense it is also a pity, because the existence of fleeing black holes is expected, and this could have been the first one to be observed." 

The researchers reached their conclusion after comparing the details of known so-called thin or flat galaxies, which are relatively common, to those of the object.

The spiral galaxy Messier 81 (Illustrative). (credit: Wikimedia Commons) The spiral galaxy Messier 81 (Illustrative). (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Mireia Montes, an IAC researcher and a co-author of the article explained that “When we analyzed the velocities of this distant structure of stars we realized that they were very similar to those obtained  from the rotation of galaxies, so we decided to compare a much closer galaxy, and found that they are extraordinarily similar.”

The scientists took data of a well known local galaxy without a bulge called IC5249, including the rotation curve, stellar mass, extension, width, and surface brightness and compared them to to mysterious object.

“We also looked at the relation between the mass of the assumed galaxy and its maximum velocity of rotation, and discovered that indeed it is a galaxy which behaves like a galaxy,” stated Ignacio Trujillo, another researcher who took part in the study. “It is an interesting object, because it is quite a large galaxy at a very large distance from Earth, where the majority of the galaxies are smaller,” he added.



Tags space science galaxy black hole
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
3

The first signs of Alzheimer's appear in the eyes. Here's what they are

An illustrative image of an eye
4

New study may explain bright light, familiar faces in near death experiences

Illustrative image of a bright light at the end of a tunnel.
5

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by