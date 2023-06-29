The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

Bigger bottles will keep your champagne bubbly for years - study

A new study has found that the bigger the champagne bottle, the longer it can be aged before its fizziness depletes.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 29, 2023 12:32
Yarden Blanc de Blancs is as good as any champagne but less expensive (photo credit: Adi Perze)
Yarden Blanc de Blancs is as good as any champagne but less expensive
(photo credit: Adi Perze)

A study published earlier this month in the peer-reviewed scientific journal ACS Omega found that the size of the bottle in which the champagne is stored has an effect on how long it can be aged before losing its effervescence.

Champagne requires carbonation, and many can improve through an aging process. However, aging also takes a toll on the beverage's ability to store carbon dioxide (CO2). As a result, a champagne that has been aged for too long may taste flat.

The study found that larger bottles were more efficient at retaining the carbon dioxide dissolved in the champagne. The study's authors examined aged champagnes stored in a variety of bottle sizes including standard 75 cL (1cL = centiliter = 1/100 liter) bottles, 150 cL magnum bottles and 300 cL jeroboam bottles.

Furthermore,  they created a model to measure dissolved carbon dioxide concentration in the liquid over time.

The authors of the study noted that "increasing the bottle size is found to tremendously increase its capacity to preserve dissolved CO2 and therefore the bubbling capacity of champagne during tasting."

Champagne bottles (credit: PXFUEL) Champagne bottles (credit: PXFUEL)

How big of a difference does bottle size make?

One figure depicted in the study is a model comparing the amount of dissolved CO2 in a bottle of champaign between bottles of 75 cL, 150 cL and 300 cL over time. After roughly 40 years, the 300 cL bottle retained significantly more CO2 than the 150 cL bottle and approximately double the CO2 of the 75 cL bottle. By year 100, the 75 cL bottle had nearly all of its dissolved CO2 depleted while the 300 cL yet retained more dissolved CO2 in its champagne than the 75 cL bottle had at year 40.

The study marks, "for the very first time, a long time-series dataset indicates that the bottle size plays a crucial role in the progressive decay of dissolved CO2 experienced by champagne during aging on lees."



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Family of Titan victim outraged by submarine-themed ball at his college

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph.
3

Saudi farm brings Arizona water controversy to boiling point

TOURISTS ARE seen on a beach in the Aqaba Gulf in front of the island of Tiran. Could its transfer from Saudi Arabia to Egypt help trigger a deal between Saudi and Israel?
4

What did the final moments of the Titan sub crew look like?

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph
5

Roseanne Barr: 'Nobody died in the Holocaust, 6 million Jews should die'

Roseanne Barr (MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by