The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

The universe is reportedly 26.7 billion years old - study

Astrophysicists have tried to calculate how long the universe has existed by measuring time elapsed since the Big Bang and evaluating the oldest stars at high redshifts of light from other galaxies.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 15, 2023 10:55

Updated: JULY 15, 2023 10:57
A galaxy is seen distorted into an Einstein ring due to gravitational lensing warping space and time. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A galaxy is seen distorted into an Einstein ring due to gravitational lensing warping space and time.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

An astrophysicist and professor at the University of Ottawa led a study concluding that the universe is reportedly 26.7 billion years old. This new conclusion doubles the estimated age of the universe.

The study, published last week in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, states that the universe is twice as old as what is currently estimated.

"Our newly-devised model stretches the galaxy formation time by several billion years, making the universe 26.7 billion years old, and not 13.7 as previously estimated,” said Prof. Rajendra Gupta, the lead researcher of the study.

The previous estimate was made two years ago using the Lambda-CDM, which is a concordance model - which in cosmology is used to indicate the most commonly used cosmological model.

"Our newly-devised model stretches the galaxy formation time by several billion years, making the Universe 26.7 billion years old, and not 13.7 as previously estimated.”

Prof. Rajendra Gupta

Astrophysicists have tried to calculate how long the universe has existed by measuring the time elapsed since the Big Bang and evaluating the oldest stars at high redshifts of light coming from other galaxies. What confuses researchers are ancient stars that are reportedly older than the estimated age of the universe and also the discovery of early galaxies existing 300 million years after the Big Bang. These discoveries were made possible by the James Webb Space Telescope.

The spiral galaxy Messier 81 (Illustrative). (credit: Wikimedia Commons) The spiral galaxy Messier 81 (Illustrative). (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Hybrid models developed for the study

In the study itself, researchers have developed hybrid models that include the tired light concept in the expanding universe - a theory developed by 20th-century Swiss astronomer Fritz Zwicky. The theory proposes that the redshifts of light coming from other galaxies are due to energy loss by photons over cosmic distances.

Gupta discovered that the redshift is a hybrid phenomenon. Furthermore, Zwicky also introduced the concept of coupling constants, which govern the interaction between particles, and their evolution to form early galaxies that were observed by the telescope at high redshifts and can be extended to several billion years - as opposed to a few hundred million.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

Iran's Revolutionary Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf - US Navy

The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Ice Energy transfers crude oil from the Iranian-flagged oil tanker Lana (former Pegas), off the shore of Karystos, on the Island of Evia, Greece, May 26, 2022.
3

Bananas rotting too fast? Keep them fresh with this simple trick

How can you keep your bananas fresh for longer? (illustrative)
4

'Day of Resistance': Demonstrators take to the Ayalon Highway

Anti-judicial overhaul demonstrators block the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv during a protest against the Israeli government's judicial reform on July 11, 2023.
5

Did aliens prevent nuclear war? Former NASA astronaut claims they did

POV of an alien abduction experience.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by