The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

What happened to Neptune’s missing clouds? – study

Despite receiving only 0.01% of the light the Earth does, the Sun's UV rays may be controlling Neptune's weather.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 2, 2023 03:29

Updated: SEPTEMBER 2, 2023 03:30
The "Great Dark Spot", a storm in the atmosphere and the bright, light-blue smudge of clouds that accompanies the storm is seen on the planet Neptune, taken by the NASA spacecraft Voyager 2 less than five days before its closest approach of the planet on August 25, 1989. (photo credit: NASA/JPL-CALTECH/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
The "Great Dark Spot", a storm in the atmosphere and the bright, light-blue smudge of clouds that accompanies the storm is seen on the planet Neptune, taken by the NASA spacecraft Voyager 2 less than five days before its closest approach of the planet on August 25, 1989.
(photo credit: NASA/JPL-CALTECH/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Astronomers have discovered a new clue as to where Neptune’s shifting clouds have gone and why, according to a new study published on June 9. 

The peer-reviewed study, which is published in the academic journal Science Direct, found that the Sun’s magnetic fields may have a role to play in the mysterious cloud disappearances.

The discovery was enabled through images captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, the W. M. Keck Observatory in Hawaii, and the Lick Observatory in California. Images were analyzed by the researchers from 2002 onwards.

The Sun and Neptune

Scientists hadn’t considered that the Sun’s magnetic field would be behind the missing clouds as Neptune is located the furthest from the Sun and receives only 0.1% of the sunlight the Earth receives. However, despite the distance, the Sun is indeed the culprit.

Neptune’s cloudy weather is driven by solar activity, not the planet’s seasons which each last 40 years. The Sun’s magnetic fields change every 11 years, as does Neptune’s cloud cover.

When the weather on the Sun is particularly stormy, more intense ultraviolet (UV) radiation is expressed to the solar system. Over the last 2 years, which has been the solar cycle’s peak, the number of clouds on Neptune has significantly increased. The team further found a positive correlation between the number of clouds and Neptune’s brightness from the sunlight reflecting off it.

"These remarkable data give us the strongest evidence yet that Neptune's cloud cover correlates with the Sun’s cycle," said Imke de Pater, emeritus professor of astronomy at UC Berkeley and senior author of the study. "Our findings support the theory that the Sun's UV rays, when strong enough, may be triggering a photochemical reaction that produces Neptune’s clouds."

Currently, Neptune’s clouds can be seen floating closer to the surface of the planet and particularly accumulated in the south pole.

This sequence of Hubble Space Telescope images chronicles the waxing and waning of the amount of cloud cover on Neptune. This long set of observations shows that the number of clouds grows increasingly following a peak in the solar cycle – where the Sun's level of activity rhythmically rises and fal (credit: Credits: NASA, ESA, Erandi Chavez (UC Berkeley), Imke de Pater (UC Berkeley))This sequence of Hubble Space Telescope images chronicles the waxing and waning of the amount of cloud cover on Neptune. This long set of observations shows that the number of clouds grows increasingly following a peak in the solar cycle – where the Sun's level of activity rhythmically rises and fal (credit: Credits: NASA, ESA, Erandi Chavez (UC Berkeley), Imke de Pater (UC Berkeley))

"I was surprised by how quickly clouds disappeared on Neptune," said de Pater. "We essentially saw cloud activity drop within a few months," she said.

"Even now, four years later, the most recent images we took this past June still show the clouds haven't returned to their former levels," said Erandi Chavez, a graduate student at the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard-Smithsonian (CfA) in Cambridge, Massachusetts, who led the study when she was an undergraduate astronomy student at UC Berkeley. "This is extremely exciting and unexpected, especially since Neptune's previous period of low cloud activity was not nearly as dramatic and prolonged."

"It's fascinating to be able to use telescopes on Earth to study the climate of a world more than 2.5 billion miles away from us," said Carlos Alvarez, staff astronomer at Keck Observatory and co-author of the study. "Advances in technology and observations have enabled us to constrain Neptune's atmospheric models, which are key to understanding the correlation between the ice giant's climate and the solar cycle." 

We have seen more clouds in the most recent Keck images that were taken during the same time NASA's James Webb Space Telescope observed the planet; these clouds were in particular seen at northern latitudes and at high altitudes, as expected from the observed increase in the solar UV flux over the past approximately 2 years," said de Pater.



Related Tags
Sun
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Has humanity violated God's boundaries in pursuit of science? - opinion

Efficient encapsulation of molecules – a major technological challenge – makes possible a high loading capacity of molecules.
3

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
4

Who is the mysterious ‘Jake Segal,’ who tricked women into sex?

"Jake Segal" was not who the women he seduced online thought he was.
5

Rare 'blue supermoon' to rise this week, won't return until 2037

The blue moon as seen in the sky, August 30, 2030
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by