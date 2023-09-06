The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Uri Geller unveils photo of naked alien

Israeli mentalist Uri Geller has caused a stir by posting a picture of a naked alien in a Mexico basement.

By WALLA!
Published: SEPTEMBER 6, 2023 08:02

Updated: SEPTEMBER 6, 2023 08:06
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Renowned Israeli mentalist and spoon bender Uri Geller has once again made waves with his beliefs surrounding extraterrestrial life.

Recently, he caught the attention of the English publication "Daily Star" by revealing a rather shocking photo of a naked "alien" allegedly taken in a Mexican basement back in 2004. 

Writer Whitley Streiber, who famously claimed to have been abducted by aliens in 1985, authenticated the photo and shared it with Geller.

Taking to Twitter on August 23, Geller posted the photo with a caption that reads, "Dear friends, I received this photo from my friend Whitley Striver. He claims that this photo is probably real. This is one of the entities he saw and was with."

More on the subject

Geller also made headlines for photographing UFOs in the Tel Aviv sky while rehearsing for an Air Force flight.

Additionally, he made a bold claim stating, "Putin's nuclear weapons will be stopped by aliens."

Geller expounded on the authenticity of the photo, stating, "There are two reasons why he believes this photo is real. Firstly, the appearance of what seems to be a female genital organ on the alien in the image. It is a rare sight to witness them in this state, only a select few have had this experience.

"Secondly, their reproduction process differs from ours. As for why this alien was in an abandoned Mexican basement, it seems she emerged from beneath the surface, possibly for various purposes, and was caught off guard by the night watchman."

Geller then firmly asserts that "this is an authentic photo taken in 2004."

Geller's 'alien' history

Geller, now 76 years old, had previously claimed to have held a piece of a UFO nearly 50 years ago. He firmly believes that Western governments are concealing evidence of extraterrestrial life due to society's inability to confront the truth.

"I wish the US government would just admit it," he expressed. 

Geller recounts his encounter, stating that he was recruited by the CIA after senior officials were impressed by his mind control abilities. According to Geller, former astronaut Edgar Mitchell, the sixth man to walk on the moon during the Apollo 14 mission, accompanied him to the Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland in 1974. It was there that he met aeronautical engineer Werner von Braun, a former Nazi rocket scientist who joined the US government's space program.

 After demonstrating his telekinetic powers by bending von Braun's wedding ring, Geller was shown an enigmatic piece of metal stored in a safe.

"The color—it's unlike anything I've ever seen," Geller recalled. "It emanated an almost vibrant hue. When I touched it, I told Werner, 'This is not from our planet.' He replied, 'You're right. It's a piece of a UFO that crashed on Earth.'"



