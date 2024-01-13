Scientists invent brain chip to reduce risk-taking in monkeys

Kyoto University researchers in Japan have developed a dystopian brain chip designed to curb risk-taking behavior in monkeys, The Daily Star reported on Monday.

The innovative study utilized flashes of light targeted at different parts of the monkeys' brains, with reports saying that this could contribute to a better understanding of gambling addiction in humans.

The experiment involved manipulating risk attitudes in macaques by activating specific areas of their brains with light flashes from the implanted chip. According to reports, when the light illuminated one side of the brain, the monkeys tended to take larger risks, while flashing the other side prompted them to opt for lower-risk choices with reduced rewards.

Monkeying around

Utilizing the implanted brain chips, scientists targeted Brodmann area 6, a part of the frontal cortex responsible for planning complex and coordinated movement. Reports say that when the light was directed at the top part of this brain region, the monkeys displayed a shift towards choosing smaller rewards and adopting a more cautious approach to risk. Macaque at Sacred Monkey Forest, Bali, Indonesia (credit: INGIMAGE)

Monkeys are inherently inclined to take risks, prompting scientists to first assess the animals' risk preferences. According to reports, the monkeys were trained to choose different colored spots, each associated with varying amounts of water rewards. Some spots had a higher chance of yielding water, with larger amounts associated with lower probabilities.

Unexpected findings

Associate Professor of Neuroscience at Johns Hopkins University, Veit Stuphorn, who was not directly involved in the research, commented on the unexpected findings.

"This unexpected finding implies that two neighboring regions in the frontal cortex together regulate risk attitude in a competitive push-pull-like fashion and can both increase and decrease risk-seeking," he stated. "This is important because it opens up the possibility to identify the neuronal mechanisms in the circuit underlying this ability." Advertisement

These groundbreaking findings not only showcase the potential of brain chip technology in influencing behavior, but also offer valuable insights into the neural mechanisms governing risk attitudes.

The study reportedly has paved the way for further exploration of the complex interplay within the brain's frontal cortex, which could help researchers better understand and address gambling addiction in humans.