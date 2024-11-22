Technion research could lead to new treatments for cancer, brain disorders - study

Israeli researchers at the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa discovered evidence that could lead to new genetic treatments for cancer and neurological conditions.

The study was led by Ph.D. student Berta Eliad, master's student Noa Schneider, and their advisor, Associate Professor Ayelet Lamm, and was published in the peer-reviewed journal Nucleic Acids Research. The study is a collaboration with Professor Heather Hundley from Indiana University’s research group.

Simplifying genetic repairs

The study explains that DNA can be compared to a detailed instruction manual for building and operating the body. RNA is compared to a single page from this manual, acting as a recipe that tells cells how to make specific proteins.

However, sometimes, these recipes need to be updated or corrected. This is where RNA editing comes in: it allows the body to tweak the recipe without altering the original manual.

One key type of RNA editing, called A-to-I editing, is controlled by an enzyme called ADAR. This enzyme swaps one molecule (adenosine) in the RNA recipe for another (inosine), which changes how the cell reads the recipe. When this process doesn't work properly, it can contribute to illnesses like cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and immune disorders.

A closer look inside the cell

To understand how RNA editing works, the researchers studied a tiny worm called C. elegans, often used in biological research because it is transparent and develops quickly. They discovered that RNA editing happens while cells divide, suggesting it plays a role in preparing new genetic recipes.

They also found that the ADAR enzyme is active in certain cells, like embryos, egg cells, and nerve cells, but not in sperm cells or other tissue. This shows that the editing process is selective and tailored to specific needs in the body. The team identified a protein that helps guide the enzyme and learned which parts of the RNA ADAR prefers to edit.

Hope for new treatments

The researchers explained, “Our findings show where RNA editing takes place and which factors regulate it, allowing us to understand how RNA editing can be used to repair damaged genes. This study provides new, groundbreaking insights in genetic medicine, which may lead to the development of innovative treatments for severe diseases.”

The study was funded by the Israel Science Foundation (ISF), the US-Israel Binational Science Foundation (BSF), and the National Institutes of Health (NIH).