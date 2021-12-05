The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

Asteroid twice the size of pyramids heading near Earth at end of year

Known as 2017 AE3, the asteroid has an estimated diameter ranging between 120 meters and 260 meters. It likely won't hit Earth, which is good, because the outcome would be catastrophic.

By AARON REICH
Published: DECEMBER 5, 2021 12:25
An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition. (photo credit: PIXABAY)
An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
(photo credit: PIXABAY)
A massive asteroid nearly twice the size of the Great Pyramid of Giza is heading towards Earth's orbit in late December, according to NASA's asteroid tracker, though it is unlikely to strike the planet.
Known as 2017 AE3, the asteroid has an estimated diameter ranging between 120 meters and 260 meters. For comparison, at its maximum estimated size, it would be near twice the size of the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt and is around 1.15 times the height of San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge.
Heading for the planet's orbit on December 29, in the last major asteroid flyby of 2021, the asteroid will pass by the Earth at a distance of around 354 million kilometers. For comparison, the distance between the Earth and the Moon is around 384,000 kilometers, so 2017 AE3 will still pass by at a safe distance. 
If the Earth wasn't located in 2017 AE3's path, the result could be disasterous.
An asteroid is seen crashing into the Earth in this artistic rendering of an asteroid impact. (credit: PIXABAY) An asteroid is seen crashing into the Earth in this artistic rendering of an asteroid impact. (credit: PIXABAY)
According to NASA, any asteroid 140 meters in diameter or larger could have a potentially catastrophic impact if it crashed into Earth. 
According to research from the Davidson Institute of Science, the educational arm of Israel's Weizmann Institute of Science, an asteroid over 140 meters in size would release an amount of energy at least a thousand times greater than the energy released by the first atomic bomb if it impacted Earth. Something even larger – over 300 meters wide like the asteroid Apophis – could destroy an entire continent.
And an asteroid over a kilometer in size could trigger worldwide cataclysms.
The last time an asteroid struck the planet was in 2013 in Russia when a 17-meter asteroid exploded in the atmosphere.
The last impact from an asteroid this big was in 1908 above the Podkamennaya Tunguska River in Russia, in what has now become known as the Tunguska event.
When the asteroid exploded in the air several kilometers above the area, it produced a massive 12 megaton explosion, causing widespread destruction for thousands of kilometers. That would make it about 800 times more powerful than "Little Boy," the approximately 15-kiloton atomic bomb detonated during World War II over Hiroshima, and 600 times more than "Fat Man," the 20-kiloton one detonated over Nagasaki three days later.
The death toll from the Tunguska event was extremely low, however, with only around three people thought to have been killed in it, due to how remote and sparsely populated the region was. But the damage was still evident, with about 80 million trees completely flattened, winds of around 27 km., a second bursting around and a loud noise heard far and wide. Tremors and airwaves were felt as far away as even Washington and Indonesia.
The few eyewitness accounts that do exist recounted the terrifying explosion, strong winds, tremors and incredibly loud noises.
The Tunguska event is the largest in recorded history – though larger prehistoric ones happened – and is one of the largest explosions ever recorded, far more powerful than many nuclear bombs.
And an impact by 2017 AE3 would likely be far more devastating. 
The destructive nature of asteroids, even small ones, is something well-known to experts, with space agencies around the world monitoring for potential catastrophic impacts, as well as researching potential means of stopping them.
One method for possibly stopping the impact of an asteroid is through the use of deflection, which would mean launching something to slightly alter its path. The most prominent of these efforts is the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) Mission currently underway, the result of efforts by NASA and the Applied Physics Laboratory.
This would be the equivalent of punching an asteroid with a rocket with enough speed to change its direction by a fraction of a percent.
The DART Mission is humanity's first real attempt at testing a defense against an asteroid impact and was launched towards the Didymos binary asteroid system.
But asteroids routinely flying near Earth's orbit is also a benefit, as they present ideal opportunities for exploration and, in the future, exploitation by mining.
Many asteroids are teeming with valuable minerals like iron, nickel and more. As such, they represent ideal targets for mining, something that until now has been one of the most severe sources of pollution and environmental destruction on Earth.


Tags space NASA asteroid
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Bennett family trip scandal erodes trust in leadership - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Leah Aharoni

Don’t cherish Jewish values? You don’t get to make the call - opinion

 By LEAH AHARONI
ITIM director Rabbi Seth Farber.

Gov't optimistically embracing conversion reform - opinion

 By SETH FARBER

My Word: Beauty and the BDS beast

 By LIAT COLLINS
Jacob Nagel

PGM: Iran's greatest threat to Israel after nuclear program - opinion

 By JACOB NAGEL
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
3

Israel bans foreigners from entering country to stop Omicron variant

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, November 27, 2021.
4

Special radiation can kill COVID-19 and polio virus, Israeli study shows

COVID-19 is seen in a blood vessel (Illustrative).
5

Mars Curiosity rover captures rare and stunning panorama

Mars screenshot from Celestia 3D astronomy program.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by