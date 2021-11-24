NASA’s Iron Dome: DART takes off to test asteroid deflection

The first-of-its-kind planetary defense mission was launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California early Wednesday morning to see if humanity can truly protect itself against an asteroid impact.

Called the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) Mission , the test is the result of collaboration between NASA and John Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory (APL).

Launched onboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, this 1.8 x 1.9 x 2.6-meter spacecraft is heading for the 160 meter-long Dimorphos, a Washington Monument-sized asteroid in the Didymos system - which is thankfully not currently on a collision course with Earth. In a little under one year, this 550-kilogram spacecraft will collide with Dimorphos at a speed of around 6.6 kilometers per second, and will hopefully slightly alter the asteroid’s trajectory ever so slightly using the never-before-tested “kinetic impactor” technique.

In layman's terms, it means punching an asteroid with a rocket with enough speed to change its direction by a fraction of a percent - a process NASA has likened to a “pillow fight in microgravity.”

According to the Davidson Institute of Science Education , the educational arm of the Weizmann Institute of Science, DART is designed to work similarly to the way missile defense systems such as Israel’s Iron Dome function: intercepting a hostile target, only instead of stopping it in its tracks, it deflects it away from Earth.

Even if only by a fraction of a percent, the change would be enough to be observed and measured by astronomers, especially since Dimorphos is set to be just 11 million kilometers away from Earth at the estimated time of impact.

Observing the Didymos system both before and after the scheduled impact is Dr. David Polishook, an astronomer from Israel’s Weizmann Institute and a member of the DART investigation team.

But why is this so important?

An asteroid impact is one of the worst possible natural disasters that could occur. The danger of even small ones is something well-known to experts, with space agencies around the world monitoring for potential catastrophic impacts, as well as researching potential means of stopping them.

Asteroid (illustrative) (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

The last known significant asteroid impact was on February 15, 2013, when an asteroid exploded in the air above Chelyabinsk, Russia. While it didn't cause any fatalities, the shock wave from the explosion shattered windows in six different Russian cities and caused 1,500 people to need medical attention.

That asteroid was just 17 meters in diameter But many others, like Dimorphos or its 780 meter-sized neighbor Didymos, are much larger, and any asteroid with a diameter of at least 140 meters could be catastrophic if it impacted the planet. According to research from the Davidson Institute, the impact of an asteroid the size of Dimorphos while hitting the ground will release an amount of energy at least one thousand times greater than the energy released by the first atomic bomb. Something even larger, over 300 meters like the asteroid Apophis, could destroy an entire continent.

And an asteroid over a kilometer in size could trigger worldwide cataclysms.

An asteroid is seen crashing into the Earth in this artistic rendering of an asteroid impact. (credit: PIXABAY)

Currently, humanity has no means of defense against asteroids. That is why missions like DART are so important.

Other methods of planetary defense have been proposed as well, however. This includes other means of deflection or even disruption, which means destroying the asteroid, such as with explosives. But these are less ideal methods.

“There are multiple ways to deflect an asteroid from its orbit such as kinetic impact, light and gravity,” Polishook explained. “So far, kinetic impact is the most straightforward. Future experiments will probably try other methods.”

Polishook also explained why deflection is a better alternative than disruption.

“Deflecting asteroids admittedly requires more time compared to destroying it, but I think that it's hard to realize how hard it is to blow up a rock 100 meters or more in size into dust,” he explained. “It is more plausible the asteroid will break up into multiple components, some of them large enough to be dangerous in their own right. It should be our last solution.”

By NASA’s current predictions, the Earth is at no risk of an asteroid impact within the century. However, this only refers to asteroids coming from the “front,” meaning heading towards the Sun. It does not refer to asteroids coming from the “back,” meaning from the direction of the Sun towards Earth.

Currently, NASA has no means of accurately predicting these asteroids, which often only get discovered after the fact.

This means that an asteroid could strike the Earth with little to no warning - something that has already happened.

“The asteroid that impacted Chelyabinsk in 2013 arrived from the direction of the Sun during daylight, thus it was impossible to observe it in the weeks before impact,” Polishook said.

“However, with enough time, meaning some years, we will eventually be able to see all near-Earth asteroids at different angles. So, a major part of an effective planetary defense program should include astronomic surveys to endlessly look for unknown asteroids and measure their orbits.”

To match with these threats, though, DART will need to catch up. Especially since this test is just a scaled-down version of the real thing.

“In six months, an asteroid will only move around 11 kilometers away from its current course after being deflected by the DART craft - not enough to escape the Earth, which has a diameter of 13,000 kilometers,” Polishook explained.

“In the event of a real imminent asteroid impact, DART will have to be larger and much faster in order to change the orbit of an asteroid in a short enough time.”