The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Science

Decade of ammonia air pollution traced in Africa - NASA study

Ammonia (NH3) is a colorless gas with a pungent smell composed of nitrogen and hydrogen.

By GADI ZAIG
Published: NOVEMBER 20, 2021 00:21
The unrecognized villages around Ramat Hovav which suffer from a high level of air pollution from nearby evaporation ponds of the chemicals and the IEC power plant. December 28, 2017 (photo credit: YANIV NADAV/FLASH90)
The unrecognized villages around Ramat Hovav which suffer from a high level of air pollution from nearby evaporation ponds of the chemicals and the IEC power plant. December 28, 2017
(photo credit: YANIV NADAV/FLASH90)
A NASA study has traced a decade of ammonia air pollution in concentrated areas in Africa. Ammonia (NH3) is a colorless gas with a pungent smell composed of nitrogen and hydrogen that can also lead to heart and lung-related illnesses.
The study, published on Tuesday in the European Geosciences Union, reports that ammonia's presence can make soil more acidic and negatively affect the growth of plants.  
NASA researchers used satellite data to identify the level of ammonia emissions and what the cause was for rises and falls in ammonia concentrations.
Ammonia can be emitted naturally from vegetation fires and soil, as well as from the use of fertilizer and the raising of livestock. According to the study, ammonia emissions will rise alongside the scaling up of agriculture as the global population increases.
Furthermore, African governments are promoting the use of fertilizer in order to increase the production of food. Vegetation fires are also common in Africa and the result of both human and natural processes.
The emblem of the African Union. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)The emblem of the African Union. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The principal investigator of the study, Jonathan Hickman, noted how ammonia concentration changes throughout the continent:
  • West Africa saw vegetation fires corresponding with ammonia concentration.
  • Lake Victoria region saw expansions of agriculture and fertilizer use.
  • In South Sudan, however, there was a decrease in ammonia caused by soil wetness.
Overall, Hickman believes that there will be higher concentrations of atmospheric ammonia due to Africa's expansion of its agricultural processes.


Tags africa NASA pollution food industry
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Oaknin affair shows the value of quiet diplomacy - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

IDF is no longer a people’s army, time to pay soldiers better - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Homing in on corona-era art

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

Is there a cure for the Arab sector's crime crisis?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Why is an Israeli minister fundraising for the Palestinians? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

No matter how old you are, two shots of Pfizer vaccine don’t last – study

A healthcare worker hands over doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a doctor at Messe Wien Congress Center, which has been set up as coronavirus disease vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria February 7, 2021.
2

New COVID variant found in France: Reason for panic or not quite yet?

COVID-19 cell
3

Satellites, ships in crosshairs: Are Russia, China running circles around US? - analysis

A Sukhoi Su-75 "Checkmate" warplane prototype seen on display at the Dubai Airshow on Sunday.
4

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
5

Is Iran downplaying Iranian helicopter buzzing a US naval ship?

A US Navy helicopter continues fighting a fire on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, in San Diego, California, US July 13, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by