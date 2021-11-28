The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

Mars ‘Curiosity’ rover captures rare and stunning panorama

The Mars 'Curiosity rover was dispatched onto the fourth planet from the sun – and closest to Earth – on November 26th, 2011.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 28, 2021 05:58
Mars screenshot from Celestia 3D astronomy program. (photo credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Mars screenshot from Celestia 3D astronomy program.
(photo credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
NASA’s ‘Curiosity rover sent a magnificent panoramic photo on Mars in honor of the rover’s tenth year on Mars. The photo was uploaded to NASA’s Instagram account last Thursday.
View this post on Instagram

The stunning photograph is actually a composite of two separate shots – both of which were black-and-white monochrome images – that were taken at 8:30 AM and again at 4:10 PM and later colorized by NASA scientists.
The Curiosity rover was dispatched onto the fourth planet from the sun – and closest to Earth – on November 26th, 2011. It was designed to explore the "Gale" crater on the northwest part of the planet.
The Instagram post’s caption read that the Curiosity rover was “thinking of you.” “Keeping in touch with loved ones is important,” the postcard-style social media post added.
Images captured by the rover are usually 360-degree shots that are sent back to Earth in a compressed, low-quality format, making this picture particularly special. When the team piloting the rover saw the landscape ahead of Mars mountain “Mount Sharp,” they climbed its 5-kilometer peak and secured a unique view for the stunning landscape shot.
The photo was colorized in a way that represented the scene as viewed at different times of day, as the blue, orange, and green tints are not what the human eye would see, according to a statement by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
NASA's Lucy spacecraft, atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket for a mission to study the Trojan asteroids in the outer solar system, launches from Pad-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, in Cape Canaveral, Florida, October 16, 2021. Picture taken with a long exposure. (credit: REUTERS/Thom Baur) NASA's Lucy spacecraft, atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket for a mission to study the Trojan asteroids in the outer solar system, launches from Pad-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, in Cape Canaveral, Florida, October 16, 2021. Picture taken with a long exposure. (credit: REUTERS/Thom Baur)
The Curiosity mission is led by NASA's JPL (Jet Propulsion Laboratory), which is managed by the California Institute of Technology (CalTech) in Pasadena, California.


Tags space NASA Instagram Mars
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel should ensure that politics don't get in way of Biden-Iran talks - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Mark Regev

Anti-Zionism, antisemitism does nothing to help Palestinians - opinion

 By MARK REGEV

My Word: Terrorism, Tehran, Hamas and Hanukkah hope

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

How can Hanukkah evict the darkness of the technological invasion?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Israel too afraid of US and coalition friction to strike Iran - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

'Plausible connection' between COVID-19 vaccine and period changes

A woman suffers stomach pains or cramps (Illustrative)
2

Skyscraper-sized asteroid coming towards Earth on Christmas Eve

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

How Israel built the world's most accurate military machine

Hamas missiles
4

One dead, four injured in terrorist attack in Jerusalem's Old City

Israeli security personnel carry a dead body down the steps leading to the Western Wall following a shooting incident in Jerusalem's Old City.
5

11-year-old finds ‘Holy Jerusalem’ silver coin likely minted in the Temple

The girl who found the coin, Liel Krutokop.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by