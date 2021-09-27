The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Science

NASA releases AR comic book about first woman to fly to the moon

The graphic novels tell the story of fictional astronaut Callie Rodriguez and her robot sidekick RT with unique interactive experiences, and reflects NASA's goal to put a woman on the moon.

By AARON REICH  
SEPTEMBER 27, 2021 10:08
The Moon. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The Moon.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
NASA has made no secret of its plans to put a woman, as well as a person of color, on the moon in its widely-anticipated Artemis mission. But while that is still many years away, the US space agency has given people the chance to see what this might be like in the form of graphic novels and interactive experiences.
Dubbed First Woman: NASA's Promise for Humanity, these graphic novels tell the story of Callie Rodriguez, a fictional character created by NASA who, in her story, is the first woman and person of color to head for the lunar surface.
Written by Brad Gann and Steven List and illustrated by Brent Donoho and Kaitlin Reid, the first issue was released Saturday in honor of Free Comic Book Day and is available on NASA's website. Titled "Dream to Reality," it shows Callie's journey to prepare for her mission, featuring her robot sidekick RT. 
The 44-page comic shows Callie and RT in space, while also flashing back in time to tell her life story, back to her childhood at her father's auto shop fascinated with space, going through school and into NASA, overcoming challenges and loss to eventually become the astronaut she has dreamed of being her whole life.
The story itself ends on somewhat of a literal cliffhanger, with Callie losing contact with Mission Control and RT mysteriously stopping to function, adding drama to an otherwise heartwarming story and leaving readers something to look forward to in the next issue.
The comic can be read online or be downloaded as a PDF, but what really makes this stand out is the interactive experiences included in the comic itself, making it an Augmented Reality (AR) experience as much as a normal comic book.
The comic includes QR codes at various points of the story. By scanning these codes, readers can meet RT and learn about the many objects astronauts use. 
By downloading the First Woman app on the Apple App Store or Google Play, more features become available. By scanning pages themselves, readers can explore life-sized 3D environments, learn even more information about some of the technology used in the story and even take fun quizzes and challenges.
This is done thanks to the efforts of the company bully! entertainment, a Baltimore-based animation and game design studio with a focus on VR and AR.
The story of Callie Rodriguez is entirely fictional. However, as noted on the NASA website, the character "stands on the shoulders of real-life women who broke barriers to establish[ing] 'firsts' of their own," with inspiration being credited to such glass-ceiling breakers as the first woman in space Valentina Tereshkova, the first American woman in space Sally Ride and more.
And while it may be some years away, NASA is determined to put a woman on the moon, which the agency announced back in April 2021.
Multiple women and POC, including some women of color, were announced in December as part of the Artemis program, including American astronaut Jessica Meir, who is of Jewish-Iraqi descent.
The program itself is named Artemis to mirror the Apollo missions, which saw the US land astronauts on the moon.
The first Artemis mission, dubbed Artemis I, is set to depart in late December but will be unmanned.
Artemis II is currently slated for September 2023 and will feature the first astronaut-crewed lunar flyby in decades.
The Artemis III mission is currently tentatively slated for September 2024, and this would see two astronauts land on the lunar surface.


Tags women space NASA comics moon landing Augmented reality
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The Erbil Effort: Iraqis across the spectrum rally for ties with Israel

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
sneh aj 224.88

Is AOC's deplorable Iron Dome move a shift for the Democrats? - opinion

 By EPHRAIM SNEH
Mark Regev

What the Gilboa Prison escape says about the Israeli paradox

 By MARK REGEV
Micah Halpern

Jewish holidays were designed for Israel - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Ruthie Blum

Iron Dome woes, and Yair Lapid in la-la land - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

747-sized asteroid skimmed by Earth, and scientists didn't see it coming

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Crusader mass grave in Lebanon sheds light on cruelty of medieval warfare

Tourists walk at the sea castle of the port-city of Sidon, southern Lebanon October 3, 2011.
3

Iran denies NYT Mossad assassination report

Members of Iranian forces carry the coffin of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during a funeral ceremony in Tehran on November 30.
4

Mossad assassinated Iran’s chief nuke scientist with remote AI gun - report

Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami, speaks during a funeral ceremony of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Tehran, Iran November 30, 2020.
5

Did the destruction of this Middle Bronze Age city inspire the story of Sodom?

‘THE DESTRUCTION Of Sodom And Gomorrah,’ John Martin, 1852

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by