Noura al-Matrooshi is the first-ever Arab woman to become an astronaut, and was selected alongside Mohammed al-Mulla from a pool of over 4,000 potential candidates.



Matrooshi took to social media following the announcement to express her thanks and excitement about being chosen.

"I aim to work hard to script historical moments and achievements that will be etched forever in the memory of our people," she wrote.





"I aim to work hard to script historical moments and achievements that will be etched forever in the memory of our people," she wrote.

According to Arab News, four astronauts have been selected from the UAE, with the other two being Sultan al-Neyadi and Hazza al-Mansoori, the latter being the first Emirati man to ever be launched into space.

Taking to Twitter, Mansoori and Neyadi both congratulated the two new astronauts.

"We await you in preparation for new missions and exchange our expertise," he wrote. "I wish that we succeed together in raising the name of our nation ever higher."



"We await you in preparation for new missions and exchange our expertise," he wrote. "I wish that we succeed together in raising the name of our nation ever higher."



would like to extend a warm welcome to astronauts Nora AlMatrooshi and Mohammed AlMulla to the UAE Astronaut Programme team! We met during the final interviews before the 2nd batch was announced and soon, we will be one team with common goals aiming for Emirati success. pic.twitter.com/QmQrus890R April 10, 2021

In fact, the only people to ever land on the Moon have been white men.

This, Jurczyk explained in a statement, is in line with President Joe Biden's aims of advancing equality.

This comes as part of Biden's discretionary funding request, which resulted in allocating $24.7 billion in funding. Further details of the president's broader budget is expected to be released in the coming months.



Multiple women and POC, including some women of color, were announced in December as part of the Artemis program, including American astronaut Jessica Meir, who herself is of Jewish-Iraqi descent.





Incidentally, NASA's announcement also came as the agency marked what would have been the 100th birthday of Mary W. Jackson, NASA's first woman of color engineer who, the agency noted, "continues to inspire the next generation of trailblazers."

Incidentally, NASA's announcement also came as the agency marked what would have been the 100th birthday of Mary W. Jackson, NASA's first woman of color engineer who, the agency noted, "continues to inspire the next generation of trailblazers."

And with the latest announcements from both the UAE and NASA, this next generation is set to make some big accomplishments.