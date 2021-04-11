The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Through the glass ceiling and beyond! UAE picks first Arab woman astronaut

Noura al-Matrooshi will train with NASA for future missions, while NASA's Artemis program aims to put a woman and a person of color on the Moon.

By AARON REICH  
APRIL 11, 2021 04:26
Space launch (illustrative) (photo credit: NASA)
Space launch (illustrative)
(photo credit: NASA)
 The United Arab Emirates announced the first-ever female Arab astronaut, who will be training with NASA for future space exploration missions, UAE Prime Minister and Vice President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced Saturday via Twitter.
Noura al-Matrooshi is the first-ever Arab woman to become an astronaut, and was selected alongside Mohammed al-Mulla from a pool of over 4,000 potential candidates.
Matrooshi took to social media following the announcement to express her thanks and excitement about being chosen.
"I aim to work hard to script historical moments and achievements that will be etched forever in the memory of our people," she wrote.
According to Arab News, four astronauts have been selected from the UAE, with the other two being Sultan al-Neyadi and Hazza al-Mansoori, the latter being the first Emirati man to ever be launched into space.
Taking to Twitter, Mansoori and Neyadi both congratulated the two new astronauts.
"We await you in preparation for new missions and exchange our expertise," he wrote. "I wish that we succeed together in raising the name of our nation ever higher."

"Welcome to the team of the Emirates Astronaut Program!" Neyadi wrote, congratulating the two new astronauts.

This announcement comes on the heels of NASA administrator Steve Jurczyk stating on Friday that the agency plans to put a woman and a person of color on the Moon as part of its Artemis program.

Female astronauts have existed for years, with Soviet cosmonaut Valentia Tereshkova being the first woman in space in 1963, but they are still a minority among astronauts. 
In fact, the only people to ever land on the Moon have been white men.
This, Jurczyk explained in a statement, is in line with President Joe Biden's aims of advancing equality.
This comes as part of Biden's discretionary funding request, which resulted in allocating $24.7 billion in funding. Further details of the president's broader budget is expected to be released in the coming months.

Multiple women and POC, including some women of color, were announced in December as part of the Artemis program, including American astronaut Jessica Meir, who herself is of Jewish-Iraqi descent.

Incidentally, NASA's announcement also came as the agency marked what would have been the 100th birthday of Mary W. Jackson, NASA's first woman of color engineer who, the agency noted, "continues to inspire the next generation of trailblazers."

And with the latest announcements from both the UAE and NASA, this next generation is set to make some big accomplishments.


Tags women United Arab Emirates space UAE NASA
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Ofer Cassif's assault requires serious self-examination - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu's scorched-earth battle with court is unhealthy for democracy

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Split screens and Independence Day mood

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Ehud Olmert to 'Post': The IDF is in dire need of reform - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Joe Biden crawls back to the Iran nuclear drawing board - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Pfizer halts corona vaccine shipments to Israel after country fails to pay

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein meet a shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines at Ben-Gurion Airport on January 10.
2

Randi Weingarten has strong words for Jews who say unions are an obstacle

Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project.
3

Israel notifies US it attacked Iranian ship in Red Sea - report

Iranian-flagged container ship Shahr e Kord is pictured at Haydarpasa port in Istanbul, Turkey December 13, 2019
4

AOC among most ineffective lawmakers in Congress, according to study

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addresses media as she arrives to vote early at a polling station in The Bronx, New York City, US, October 25, 2020
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by