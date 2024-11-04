Doctors remove 30-kilogram tumor from 75-year-old patient in Italy

A 75-year-old woman is recovering after undergoing surgery to remove a 30-kilogram tumor at the Annunziata Hospital in Chieti, Italy. The patient presented to the emergency services with severe pain and exaggerated abdominal swelling. Radiological examinations revealed the presence of a tumor mass in the pelvic area.

It was not until the patient arrived in the operating room that the doctors realized the actual size and weight of the malformation, according to local media. The woman was subjected to radiological examinations, which initially revealed a tumor mass, but the full extent became apparent during surgery.

Gynaecologist Alessandro Lucidi, who led the surgery with his team, stated, "I had never seen anything like this. To say it was an exceptional case is even an understatement," according to El Universal. Lucidi, who has extensive experience in gynecological surgery, especially oncological surgery, described the case as exceptional. "To say it was an exceptional case is even reductive," he said, as reported by Milenio.com.

Due to the unprecedented size of the 30-kilogram tumor, Lucidi and his team opted for a traditional open surgical approach, although they usually use the minimally invasive robotic technique in oncology. "Although we usually in oncology use minimal surgery, with the minimally invasive robotic technique," Lucidi explained. The size of the mass necessitated this approach, as it restricted movement and made it difficult to restore the integrity of the blood vessels and tissues.

"The difficulty of the operation was determined by the size of the mass, which restricted movement and made it difficult to restore the integrity of the vessels and tissues," explained Lucidi, the head of Obstetrics at the public Annunziata Hospital in Chieti, as reported by La Razón. The team's experience in traditional surgical methods was crucial in handling such a large and complex tumor.

With the mass, the medical team removed the uterus and the ovaries, as well as the necessary histological samples for tumor staging. "With the mass, we removed the uterus and the ovaries, as well as the histological samples necessary for tumor staging," the medical team added, according to La Vanguardia.

The patient, who was born in a European Union country but resides in the province of Chieti, is now recovering favorably after the surgery. She will remain hospitalized for a few more days due to the extent of the surgical intervention she has undergone. The patient's condition is now improving, and she will remain hospitalized for a few more days due to the extent of the surgery she underwent, reported La Razón.

Now, it will be up to the pathologists to identify the type of neoplasm to determine the next step for her treatment. "Now it will be up to the pathologists to identify the type of neoplasia to determine the next step for her treatment," explained the medical team, according to El Universal. The identification of the tumor's nature is essential for planning any additional treatment that may be necessary.

The case highlights the challenges faced by medical professionals when dealing with exceptionally large tumors. The unprecedented size of the tumor not only posed significant surgical difficulties but also required a departure from the usual minimally invasive techniques. The successful removal of the tumor demonstrates the skill and adaptability of the surgical team at the Annunziata Hospital.

Lucidi and his team emphasized the importance of individualized treatment approaches, especially in exceptional cases. The experience gained from this surgery could inform future cases where patients present with unusually large tumors. The medical team expressed hope for the patient's full recovery and a return to normalcy.

This extraordinary case has garnered attention from local media, shedding light on the capabilities of the healthcare system in addressing complex medical conditions. The patient's journey underscores the importance of timely medical intervention and the advancements in surgical techniques that make such interventions possible.

