The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Science Space

Black holes may be the culprit in galaxies who suddenly stop producing new stars

Scientists have long suggested that the supermassive black holes in these galaxies are interacting with the gas clouds to prev

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 30, 2023 02:48
This illustration depicts NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope – the largest, most powerful, and most complex space science telescope ever built – fully unfolded in space. The telescope’s first full-color images and spectroscopic data will demonstrate Webb at its full power, ready to begin its mission (photo credit: NASA/Adriana Manrique Gutierrez)
This illustration depicts NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope – the largest, most powerful, and most complex space science telescope ever built – fully unfolded in space. The telescope’s first full-color images and spectroscopic data will demonstrate Webb at its full power, ready to begin its mission
(photo credit: NASA/Adriana Manrique Gutierrez)

A new study published by Cornell University with peer review has suggested that it may be black holes after all that prevent mature galaxies from forming new stars after new evidence has emerged from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) according to a report in NewScientist magazine.

Lots of the galaxies nearest Earth are in the state, known as quiescent. Scientists have long suggested that the supermassive black holes in these galaxies are interacting with the gas clouds to prevent star formation.

“This means that these outflows can efficiently compete with star formation for using up the gas”

Francesco D’Eugenio, University of Cambridge

The recent studies conducted using the JWST allowed scientists to see what was happening in these galaxies more than 10 billion years ago on galaxies. Recently they were able to see gas leaving galaxies, indicating that the gas was being pushed out by the black holes in the galaxy’s centre.

“I would say it’s the first direct evidence that supermassive black holes can actually remove the gas in a way that turns off the galaxy,” says Sirio Belli at the University of Bologna in Italy, one of the researchers.

Belli focused the JWST on a galaxy called COSMOS-11142, which recently has stopped creating new stars, and studied the gas flow leaving the galaxy. “With the neutral gas, we see that actually there is a lot of mass leaving the galaxy,” Belli said, “so it’s a very natural conclusion that this wind is then turning off the galaxy, because, of course, the gas is the fuel for star formation.”

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has observed the well-known Ring Nebula in unprecedented detail. Formed by a star throwing off its outer layers as it runs out of fuel, the Ring Nebula is an archetypal planetary nebula. (credit: ESA/Webb, NASA, CSA, M. Barlow (UCL), N. Cox (ACRI-ST), R. Wesson (Cardiff University)) NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has observed the well-known Ring Nebula in unprecedented detail. Formed by a star throwing off its outer layers as it runs out of fuel, the Ring Nebula is an archetypal planetary nebula. (credit: ESA/Webb, NASA, CSA, M. Barlow (UCL), N. Cox (ACRI-ST), R. Wesson (Cardiff University))

The second part of the study was conducted by Francesco D’Eugenio from the University of Cambridge on a second galaxy from 11 billion years ago. This galaxy was selected when research suggested that it had stopped producing new stars relatively recently.

Galaxies still produce gas needed for stars

By noticing that the gas leaving was the type of gas necessary for star formation. “This means that these outflows can efficiently compete with star formation for using up the gas,” D’Eugenio explained.

Whilst neither of these observations is conclusive evidence that black holes are to blame, both provide scientists with a starting off point for further clarifications.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Has humanity violated God's boundaries in pursuit of science? - opinion

Efficient encapsulation of molecules – a major technological challenge – makes possible a high loading capacity of molecules.
3

US Navy destroyer to be fitted with hypersonic missiles

The USS Zumwalt.
4

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
5

Who is the mysterious ‘Jake Segal,’ who tricked women into sex?

"Jake Segal" was not who the women he seduced online thought he was.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by