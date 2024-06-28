Asteroid the size of 258 UEFA Euros trophies to pass Earth in close flyby - NASA

A massive recently discovered asteroid the size of 258 European Championship (Euros) trophies is set to pass the Earth on Saturday, according to NASA's asteroid tracker.

The asteroid in question is 2024 MK, as noted by the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL).

The asteroid is especially notable for not only its size, but the extremely close distance with which it will pass the Earth.

It's coming home? How big is the asteroid passing the Earth?

Asteroid 2024 MK has an estimated diameter ranging between 120 meters to 260 meters, according to NASA JPL data. However, estimates provided by NASA's Eyes on Asteroids tool give it a more specific diameter of 154.9 meters.

So let us give it a more down to earth measurement, albeit one geared more towards our international audience: The trophy used for Euros. General view of the Henri Delaunay Trophy. (credit: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS)

Known more formally as the UEFA European Football Championship or the European Championship, this competition sees the national teams of members of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) compete against each other for the glory of winning the Henri Delaunay Trophy.

The Euros are among the most-watched soccer tournaments, second only to the FIFA World Cup. As such, it is only fitting that such a major tournament comes with a major trophy.

The current iteration of the trophy is made of sterling silver and stands at an impressive 60 centimeters in height.

With that in mind, asteroid 2024 MK is around the size of 258 Euros trophies stacked one on top of the other.

It's a goal! Will asteroid 2024 MK hit the Earth?

Asteroids pass the Earth almost every day, but in 2024, MK made headlines around the world when it was discovered that not only was it as big as it was, but that it was going to come so incredibly close to the Earth.

NASA estimates the asteroid's orbital path as bringing it just over 295,000 kilometers away from the Earth. This is far closer than normal, especially for such a big asteroid.

For comparison, the Moon is, on average, 387,000 kilometers away from the Earth, so this will be even closer.

To put it in another perspective, according to UEFA guidelines, a soccer pitch should be around 105 meters long. So, asteroid 2024 MK will pass the Earth at a distance of 2.8 million soccer pitches.

Pass or shoot? How much damage would an impact from asteroid 2024 MK do to Earth?

An asteroid impact can be devastating for Earth, and with as big as 2024 MK, it could be catastrophic.

Experts have long noted that asteroids over 140 meters in diameter could have as much destructive energy as thousands of nuclear bombs. At its size, 2024 MK could pack similar cataclysmic power.

Most asteroids that hit the Earth, however, are not that bad. In 2023, one asteroid the size of two NFL Super Bowl trophies impacted near France and caused no damage. This is because only the bigger ones will survive the trip through the atmosphere and be able to cause any damage at all.

Where's the defense? Can we stop an asteroid's impact?

In soccer, the field is full of defenders and a goalkeeper whose job it is to stop someone from scoring a goal.

But can they stop an asteroid's impact? Of course not, but scientists working in planetary defense are trying.

The most promising method thus far was shown off in NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) Mission. It proved it could deflect an asteroid by slamming a spacecraft into it, nudging its orbital path ever so slightly.

But that doesn't mean we'd handle it well in practice. A recent simulated asteroid impact scenario by NASA and its partner organizations found major gaps in the global response system, even if we had 14 years to prepare.