5 Promising Israel IT Startup Business Ideas To Pursue This Year

By PAUL LITMAN  
MARCH 31, 2021
There are several promising Israel information technology (IT) startups to pursue this year. Israel’s technology ecosystem us flourishing in recent years. In fact, there are over 5,000 forward-looking, pioneering startup companies located in this innovative country. Of course, this is one of the highest amounts of startup businesses per capita in the entire world. If you are considering launching a technology business in 2021, Israel is one of the top destinations to consider. As a progressive leader in enterprise software development, autonomous driving, as well as cybersecurity, there are an abundance of opportunities to explore in Israel. To help you get started, read on to learn about the most promising Israel IT startup business ideas to pursue this year. 
Drone Businesses
First and foremost, drone businesses have seen a massive rise in Israel’s growing tech economy. Many Israeli entrepreneurs have launched innovative startups specializing in end-to-end drone delivery services. However, there are a plethora of additional opportunities to consider in this sector. For example, consider launching a drone business that is focused on security surveillance, mapping, or surveying. Similarly, you can start your own drone business that is focused on a commercial building, underwater, and industrial inspections. For example, businesses can use drones to investigate possible oil spills. Other profitable opportunities include search and rescue, as well as photography for real estate, sporting events, or wildlife. Certainly, drone businesses are an excellent business to pursue in Israel this year.
Enterprise Software Development
In addition, there are plenty of opportunities in Israel’s enterprise software development sector. While custom software development was traditionally reserved for technology experts, there are several advanced tools and resources that have greatly simplified the process. For example, you can use a Helm repository for access control and privacy. At the same time, these resources provide massively scalable storage, which is certainly capable of delivering enterprise-ready repository management. Leveraging these tools, Israel startups have been able to reduce deployment complexity, improve overall efficiency, and speed up the adoption of new applications. Absolutely, enterprise software development is a key business idea to pursue in Israel’s startup arena.
Health & Wellness Monitoring
Next, many tech enthusiasts have explored IT startup opportunities in artificial intelligence (AI) driven health and wellness monitoring. Using facial recognition video technology, these solutions deliver medical-grade vital signs calculations in real-time. This way, users can assess their stress, oxygen saturation levels, and respiration rates all by simply scanning their faces. Of course, this is causing major disruptive changes across the digital transformation of the healthcare industry. Leveraging this technology, professionals in medicine have been able to optimize virtual trials, remote patient monitoring, and preventative medicine. Surely, health and wellness monitoring businesses have exploded in Israel throughout recent years. 
Autonomous Vehicles
Of course, many profitable Israeli tech businesses specialize in self-driving, driverless, or autonomous vehicles. Essentially, autonomous vehicles are cars that are capable of sensing the environment surrounding them. This way, they can safely move between destinations with minimal human interaction. Many Israel tech startups are looking to integrative driver assistance solutions, as well as partial, conditional, and high automation into everyday vehicles. In fact, there are some companies that are exploring the possibilities of full vehicle automation, or bringing self-driving trucks to the road. Of course, these startups hold the potential to reduce pollution, empower greater mobility options, and optimize transportation interconnectivity. Indeed, autonomous vehicles are an excellent idea for your next startup business in Israel. 
Data-Driven Decision-Making Platforms
Moreover, there are several Israeli technology businesses that function as data-driven decision-making platforms. Commonly, these solutions are used to revolutionize how local governments, social groups, and committees make choices. This way, companies can promote engagement rates, conduct simplified surveys, and gather data in real-time. Of course, launching businesses in this sector contributes to community engagement, hearing the silent majority, as well as bolstering trust. If you are considering launching this type of business, you will need to be highly skilled in data analysis, communication, and organization. Indubitably, data-driven decision-making startups are a great business to consider in 2021.
There are several promising Israel IT startups to pursue this year. First off, consider pursuing a drone business. Firstly, consider launching a specialized drone business. In addition, explore business opportunities in enterprise software development. Next, consider business opportunities in health and wellness monitoring. Of course, consider launching a business focused on autonomous vehicle technology. Moreover, consider launching your own data-driven decision-making IT startup. Follow the points highlighted above to learn about the most promising Israel IT startup business ideas to pursue this year.


