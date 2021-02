The use was requested by the Environmental Protection Ministry and the drones will be launched Saturday afternoon.

Satellite footage obtained on Friday morning points to a possible new oil slick in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea that may reach Israel. The Environmental Protection Ministry had previously announced that it is investigating the report and its credibility.

Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz approved on Saturday the use of IDF Navy drones to track an oil spill possibly heading towards Israel's shores, Ynet News reported.