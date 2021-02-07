The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Abhishek Agrawal on the impact of COVID-19 on global entrepreneurship

By DN MEDIA NETWORK  
FEBRUARY 7, 2021 09:24
(photo credit: ABHISHEK AGRAWAL)
The pandemic has been all anyone can talk about for the past year, especially how it has changed life as we know it and affected various industries. In the fitness world, Abhishek Agrawal—fitness enthusiast, model, and influencer—has shown how you can still break into the market amid a global pandemic.
Renowned for his striking features, Abhishek is taking the fashion and fitness worlds by storm. As a source of inspiration to not only models but his audience from all corners of the world, he is what people refer to as “fitness goals and body goals.” However, he has achieved this by working hard at it and being consistent. Now that he knows the process and the result, he is using his platforms to help others achieve the same.
It is painfully clear how badly the COVID-19 pandemic has crashed businesses and led to millions of people losing jobs, their homes, and loved ones. However, it is also clear that it has created a window of opportunity for some.
Depending on how you position your business, you can either thrive or crumble. Abhishek, through his growing brand has shown people how to leverage the tools available to keep their business going.
Modelling gigs are scarce due to restrictions put in place as a result of the pandemic. That said, the digital space is a world of untapped potential that fashion enthusiasts, social media influencers, and fitness enthusiasts have especially found a home.
Abhishek, through his social media platforms demonstrates how to leverage social media to grow your brand in a changing world. It is by proving his value that he has attained influencer status on social media.
According to Agrawal, Coronavirus has changed entrepreneurship for good. There’s no going back to what people were used to; entrepreneurs need to learn how to adapt to the new world and prepare for their post-pandemic entrepreneurial endeavors.
One of the industries that has seen a surge amid the pandemic is the fitness industry. People have a lot of time on their hands and many choose to fill their time by getting fit, getting the body they always wanted. Abhishek, as a fitness freak himself, has been a source of inspiration for thousands of people with his daily mantras, sharing his diet, work out routine, and showing people the result of their hard work.
“The pandemic has been a difficult time for everyone,” he says, “but if you look hard enough, you’ll find some moments worth celebrating and opportunities for you to grab.” 


