The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Debt Collection Issues with Individual and Commercial Clients

Running a business is dynamic and complicated

By PAUL LITMAN  
OCTOBER 15, 2020 10:16
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Running a business is dynamic and complicated. Companies render services or deliver products in exchange for payments. Clients are broadly classified into individual clients (B2C) and business clients (B2B). 
B2B or Commercial debts refer to outstanding payments from your business clients. Many commercial debts often go unpaid for long periods, creating financial problems for businesses. Commercial debt recovery (or B2B debt collections) refers to the process of recovering these overdue payments.  
Consumer debt collection refers to B2C debt recovery. In this case, the debtor is an individual. Some examples of consumer debt include - Non-payment of a medical bill, mobile bill, student loans, mortgage, utility bill, unpaid rent and parking tickets. Medical bills form the largest percentage of B2C debts. Medical debts include unpaid, dental, medical and veterinary debts.
Here's a look at some of the most profound challenges companies face during commercial and consumer debt collection.
Insufficient or incorrect information of debtors
 
This mostly boils down to not having a way to contact the debtors. This is often due to 

1. The debtor has moved, and his address and phone number have changed. The contact information in your system is outdated.

2. Your own staff's data entry error is one of the leading reasons for having incorrect information in your system.

3. The debtor intentionally used a contact address that does not belong to them. 
Professional debt collection agencies use advanced skip tracing techniques to find the latest information on debtors. They sometimes even fetch the credit score of the debtor to evaluate his/her ability to pay.
Addressing debtor excuses of non-payment
Your debtor could be facing a financial crunch that could be temporary or permanent. One of the best ways to address this problem is to put your client under a payment plan rather than attempting to collect entire money in one go. If the financial situation of your client looks dire, then settle for a one-time payment even if it lower than the full amount owed. Insist on advance payment for any more product or services that will be rendered by you. 
Minimum knowledge about Debt Collection Laws
Even if someone owes you money, it does not give you a legal right to harass him for payments. There are strict debt collection laws that collection agencies must follow to avoid getting sued. In many states, these laws apply to the original creditor too. Rules are more stringent for consumer collections when compared to commercial collections. Debt collectors of a collection agency are adequately trained to follow the national and regional debt collection laws. Despite their collection fees, a professional collection agency turns out a far better choice because they can usually get your money, which you would never be able to collect yourself.
Commercial debt is relative easier to collect than consumer debt because the primary debt collection law ( the federal FDCPA debt collection law) is not applicable for commercial debt and debt collectors have far more tactics available at their disposal to maximize commercial loan recovery.
 
Types of services that a collection agency offers
There are three types of services that an agency will offer you.

1. Flat fee option: A collection agency will charge about $20 per account for each account regardless of the balance.
2. Contingency fee option: This is a No-collection No-Fee model. A collection agency makes money only if it recovers money for you.

3. Legal option: A collection agency will engage an in-house attorney or a partner attorney and attempt to garnish wages, put a lien or take permission from the court to take money from the debtor's bank account.
Companies have been hiring collection agencies for decades and each year they recover billions of dollars for their customers. A medical collection agency can systematically, diplomatically and even legally recover money from consumers. Without them, businesses will incur tremendous losses leading to job losses and in many cases, even shutting down of a business.


Tags business finance debt
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo We need to hold the line despite dropping COVID-19 morbidity rate By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Why oppressive regimes succeed on social media By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Biden should restore America’s soul, not Obama’s Mideast policy - opinion By GIL TROY
Micah Halpern Amid this year's hardships, tradition still triumphs By MICAH HALPERN
Neville Teller Is Mohammed Dahlan the next Palestinian president in waiting? By NEVILLE TELLER

Most Read

1 India-Israel 30-second coronavirus test should be 'ready in days'
Eight packages at the Foreign Ministry's warehouse intended to be sent to India to assist with combating the coronavirus
2 WhatsApp hacking: the new method hackers are using
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
3 Nof Hagalil fire under control, arson suspected in other fires
A fire engulfs a house in the city of Nof HaGalil, October 9, 2020.
4 Trump less trusted across advanced economies than China's President Xi
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at state dinner, Great Hall of the People, Beijing, 2017.
5 Majority of Israelis prefer Donald Trump over Joe Biden - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by