The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Factors To Assess While Purchasing Professional Medical Equipment

It is necessary to equip your lab, hospital, or clinic with the right sets of medical equipment. This is essential to practice medical accuracy during the procedures.

By AVI STERN  
OCTOBER 12, 2020 13:48
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
It is necessary to equip your lab, hospital, or clinic with the right sets of medical equipment. This is essential to practice medical accuracy during the procedures. 
However, picking on the right equipment is no less than a task. And with the high-cost value, you need to be very careful about what you are to invest in.  
Concerning this, here are some of the critical factors that you must consider before sealing the deal.

Functionalities present

Before diving into the hunt for your medical devices, you should figure out what all functionalities you need in hand. This will assist you in determining whether particular equipment is suitable for you or not. 
Apart from checking the list of functionalities of given equipment, you must confirm how they turn out in operation. Having a prior idea of the required functionalities will come in handy when you don’t want to waste your time in the market.
Depending on how extensive your requirement is, you should be able to pick from a variety of original and as well as refurbished equipment. 

Reliability of the manufacturer

When it comes to the medical field, all the devices need to come from a reputable manufacturer like Soma Technology. This will ensure that the desired functionality is appropriately incorporated in the equipment you purchase. 
While at it, there are several certifications you can check online in order to be assured of the reliability of the manufacturer. It’s advisable to take ample time to figure out which manufacturer can provide you with the equipment of topmost quality.

Cost versus quality

There is always going to be a compromise between the cost and quality when it comes to purchasing any equipment. 

However, you must never compromise on the quality front because you are dealing with the life of your patience. There is no harm in spending a few extra bucks if you can get superior quality products. You can also get along with a professional if you are not sure about the judgment of cost versus quality.
This way, you will have an expert opinion, which should come in handy if it's your first time purchasing the equipment.

Proper documentation

Apart from the device itself, you must check the availability of several manual documents and guides. These will assist you in operating the equipment without having to be troubled at any stage of operation.
You might have to hand over these documents to your team, which is why it’s crucial to ensure their legitimacy. Further clarity about the added functionality can be obtained from these documents so that you can continue with a fruitful purchase.
Only proceed with the deal once you have gone through all the documents and certifications. Since you would be planning to use the equipment for a significantly long time, it becomes crucial to invest adequate time in deciding its overall quality and reliability.

Warranty period

Not paying heed to the warranty period can turn out to be a costly mistake while dealing with medical equipment. An additional warranty period should keep you from spending excessively in case you end up running into trouble.
Reputable manufacturers in the industry tend to provide their users with an extended warranty in order to retain their trust. Nonetheless, you should look for at least two years of warranty for your medical supplies. You can also look for further provisions to extend this warranty in case you want to keep yourself future secured.

Availability of accessories

Most of the medical devices arrive with a range of accessories to be used with them. This is why you must assess all the accessories that can be availed from the manufacturer.
Depending on the level of functionality you want, the choice of accessories can be varied. You must also factor in the budget while deciding on the accessories to pair with the device.
While at it, you should get into a thorough discussion with your team so that everyone can help figure out which accessories should be purchased. Try to keep the accessories and the device from a common brand so that they do not have any compatibility issues.

Training credentials

Several medical equipment manufacturers provide their buyers with a training facility, which can be availed in case you are not familiar with the device. Make sure you enquire about this promptly so that it becomes easy to be well-versed with the purchased equipment.
While some manufacturers can provide this training for free, you might have to shell out some bugs in the case of others. All in all, it turns out that the level of expertise of your medical team will determine whether you require training or not.
It’s suggested not to shy away from this added investment even if you have to pay for the training. This will let you reap the utmost advantages of your device, thus making your investment a thoughtful one.

Customer reviews

Before you check out on the website of the equipment supplier, make sure to dive into their client testimonials and reviews. This will help comment on the type of equipment you are going to get in hand.
You should not be the kind of buyer who ends up being cheated by a manufacturer simply because you didn’t do the ground research. Customer reviews should be used critically when it comes to determining whether you can trust the supplier or not.
Going to third-party review websites is the best option if you don’t want to end up with biased reviews that might confuse you further. Focus on any negative elements you find in these reviews, and actively look for red flags. You can also discuss these negative aspects with your supplier in order to get the entire truth.

So, these were some of the imperative aspects that you should evaluate while planning to buy professional medical equipment. With so many trusted suppliers shifting to the online platforms, you should not find it arduous to seamlessly place your order while sitting at your home.


Tags business hospital technology
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo UN makes mockery of its Human Rights Council By JPOST EDITORIAL
Zalman Shoval Peace Now doctrines are outdated, its time to move on By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Felice Friedson Setting the Saudi stage for normalization By FELICE FRIEDSON
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us. The ‘bureaucrats’ who deserve our thanks By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Ira Forman Combatting antisemitism: Why the world needs to adopt the IHRA definition By IRA FORMAN

Most Read

1 2020 features first global Halloween Blue Moon since WWII
A super moon is pictured at the beginning of a total lunar eclipse above Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on September 28, 2015.
2 Nof Hagalil fire under control, arson suspected in other fires
A fire engulfs a house in the city of Nof HaGalil, October 9, 2020.
3 India-Israel 30-second coronavirus test should be 'ready in days'
Eight packages at the Foreign Ministry's warehouse intended to be sent to India to assist with combating the coronavirus
4 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask
5 COVID-19 could cause male infertility - new Israeli study
Frozen vials of sperm are seen preserved in an azote cooled container in a laboratory in Paris, France, September 13, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by