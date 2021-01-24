The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Founder of Stock Market Lab and TradeZella, Umar Ashraf is Helping Retail Traders Around the World

By AVI STERN  
JANUARY 24, 2021 12:44
(photo credit: UMAR ASHRAF)
(photo credit: UMAR ASHRAF)
 
Umar Ashraf has created an impressive living via stock and options trading. He has helped thousands of regular people working day and night, become highly profitable trading in the markets. Umar Ashraf is now known for being the founder of Ashraf Capital, Stock Market Lab, and TradeZella. The trader has helped hundreds of students quit their jobs, drop out of college, and change their lifestyle for the better. 
Throughout the years, Umar has become more of a “go-to” in his space. Many have begun to see great results when learning from Umar. He offers free tutorials via YouTube, and in addition to that, he introduced TradeZella. That is a trading feedback tool enabling traders to level up their performance and help them analyze what kind of trader you should be, what you need to get started, and more.
It wasn’t always easy for Umar, who went from failing at forming a property solutions company at the young age of 18. Going all out on his dreams of becoming a successful trader required some sacrifices to be made along the way. He dealt with a lot of stress when he first started trading and his entrepreneurial journey.
“I have had a fair share of ups and downs throughout my journey and it has taught me a lot. I used to meditate for long hours to relax my mind. I made sure that I maintain a regular sleep cycle and do not compromise on my routine at all. Staying organized and following a strict routine has helped me focus on my career and become the best possible version of myself.”
Moreover, by mastering stock trading, he has been able to grow his Instagram account to over 70.8k followers, live a luxurious life, and has been able to buy himself many assets, including a big house in a gated community along with a foreign car, all within six years. 
To continue following his journey, you can follow his Instagram account @umarashraftrades and YouTube channel.


Tags trade Market YouTube
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

There needs to be a crackdown on the Haredi sector

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Haredi autonomy needs to stop so Israel can beat COVID-19

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Burning issues in the Biden era

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Olmert: I hate everything Sheldon Adelson loved about Israel - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Biden’s America: A cautionary tale for Israel - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

COVID-19 vaccine: 13 out of nearly 2 mil. Israelis suffer facial paralysis

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
3

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild 1963-2021.
4

Parler CEO and family in hiding after receiving death threats

A man wearing a "Trump 2020" sweatshirt uses his mobile phone during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside Milwaukee Central Count the day after Milwaukee County finished counting absentee ballots, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. November 5, 2020
5

Ancient ‘Christ, born of Mary’ inscription unearthed in northern Israel

The building where the inscription “Christ born of Mary" was uncovered in excavation at et-Taiyiba, Jezreel Valley

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by