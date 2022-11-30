The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Israel a global leader in exporting services

FICC President to The Post: Israel is number two country in the world in export of services in relation to the size of its economy.

By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Published: NOVEMBER 30, 2022 17:42
Uriel Lynn in Dubai (photo credit: PR)
Uriel Lynn in Dubai
(photo credit: PR)

“Israel is no longer an exporter of products, it is mainly an exporter of services,” Adv. Uriel Lynn, president of the Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce (FICC) recently told The Jerusalem Post.

Lynn sat down with The Post on the occasion of its 90th anniversary to discuss the state of the Israeli economy, the growing trade and services sector, and the future of economic growth.

The FICC, established in 1919, is an umbrella organization responsible for representing the trade and services sector – the largest sector – in the Israeli economy.  

Adv. Uriel Lynn (Credit: PR)Adv. Uriel Lynn (Credit: PR)

“For many years people thought that trade and services are not important, they believed that the most important sectors are manufacturing, building, and agriculture,” Lynn said.  “But the economy has changed and in most of the western world, trade and services is now the largest sector of the economy.”

Indeed, according to the latest available statistics, as of the beginning of 2022, the FICC represents 69% of the total product of the business sector in Israel and 73% of employees, or nearly 1.8 million people, in the business sector.

This includes both hi-tech and conservative sectors such as shipping, seaports, airlines, tourism, professional services, research and development, and software.

In Israel, Lynn explained, the growth of services has presented, “a real dramatic shift over the last 25 years.” 

“Israel is now the number two country in the world in the export of services in relation to the size of its economy according to an annual ranking by the IMD University in Lausanne, Switzerland,” he said. 

This impressive achievement is due in no small part to the FICC’s role in shaping and promoting this sector.

Over the past few decades, the organization has operated to minimize and limit strikes in seaports and has contributed to the opening of two new seaports in Israel. It has acted to reduce corporate taxes, promoted legislation to protect the rights of employers, acted to reduce excessive regulation, and has worked to implement a dramatic reform in imports, among its main achievements. 

Additionally, the FICC has also signed historic trade agreements with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco as well as created two free trade areas with Dubai. 

“We need to know how to take these achievements and bring them to the people at large to create a better spread of the resources we have,” Lynn said. 

In looking to the future, he believes there are five main challenges facing the Israeli economy.

“We need to ensure the continuing growth of our economy and increase our product per capita because Israel needs a lot of resources, more than other countries, to face its challenges,” he said.

Secondly, Lynn said it is imperative to control the rising cost of living.  “We are really contributing by increasing the competition and making imports easier, in procedure and standards – this is one of the main goals of our organization,” he added.

Additionally, he said the state needs to ensure it is possible for the young generation to buy an apartment as well as significantly invest in the development and education in the periphery.

Finally, Lynn said that the state needs to “restore the safety of the individual and eradicate crime, akin to what Rudy Giuliani did in NYC.” 

“If the government will be able to achieve these five goals we will be in a good position,” he said, adding that on the national level with regards to the economy Israel is currently in a “good” position. 

“Because the economy grew dramatically, export grew dramatically, the Israeli National Product is $485 billion– and that is quite remarkable,” he said. 

Still, Lynn said he is disappointed in state agencies, specifically the Israel Competition Authority which he said is not fulfilling its role, especially when it comes to Israel's seaports.

"Sea ports is where we swallowed the most unnecessary cost of living," he said. "They work under capacity - consciously, we are not using all of the piers available, and the Competition Authority are not really dealing with the places, like seaports, which are a true monopoly."

Despite this, Lynn said that today Israeli business is very strong and will continue to thrive in the future, especially if the government cuts down on excessive regulation. 

"The business sector does not need any assistance from the government, all it needs is that the government will not interfere," he said. "We are moving in the right direction but very slowly when it comes to relieving excessive regulation and burdening procedures is slowing down the growth of the economy."

Lynn added that he hopes this move forward will "allow Israel to grow and develop and share the nature and advantages of the Israeli economy to the world at large."



Tags business Dubai economy economy of israel
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why have so many Russian aircraft crashed since September?

A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
2

'Antisemite of the year' top 3 finalists announced

Rapper Kanye West makes a point as he holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, US July 19, 2020.
3

Jerusalem bombings: Teenager killed, 19 others injured

Israeli security forces and medics gather in Jerusalem following an explosion at a bus stop which wounded at least seven people, two of them seriously, on November 23, 2022.
4

Israelis shunned at Qatar World Cup: 'You are not welcome'

Scotland v Israel - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - October 9, 2021 General view as people display signs and Palestine flags outside the stadium before the match Action
5

Why is there now a wave of demand for interior designers?

Interior design
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by