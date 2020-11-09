The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Marc Galal’s Journey from Humble Beginnings to Becoming a Leading Business Coach

By the age of 21, Marc Galal was a world-champion bodybuilder who had the world at his feet.

By PAUL LITMAN  
NOVEMBER 9, 2020 09:53
(photo credit: MARC GALAL)
(photo credit: MARC GALAL)
By the age of 21, Marc Galal was a world-champion bodybuilder who had the world at his feet. Yet he surprised everyone by calling it quits on his sporting career and heading to Dubai, where he began a career as an entrepreneur.
However, history has a habit of repeating itself. In Dubai, Galal once again threw caution to the wind and said goodbye to a lucrative business career before packing his bags and hopping on a jet to the USA to follow what the German insists is his true calling - that of a life and business mentor.
"For over two decades, I've been helping people fulfill their potential and live the life of their dreams," revealed Galal. "I do this through neuro-linguistic programming (NLP), sales training, and, most importantly, business mentoring. I'm on track to make 100 people millionaires in the next five years, and I can safely say it's what I was put here to do."
It's this sort of unwavering self-belief which has defined Galal since he was a child. Raised in financially challenging circumstances, Galal would repeatedly assure his family that he would be wealthy and successful one day. The odds were stacked against such an outcome, but Galal thought differently. From a young age, he took any job he could to help support his family. Taking that same work ethic into bodybuilding, Galal began making his first steps into a wider world of unlimited possibility.
Galal says, "Bodybuilding made me believe I could succeed in anything as long as I worked hard. I learned how to push past my comfort zone and break the pain barrier to achieve my goals." Then, in a phase of disorientation, a friend gave him a book about NLP as a gift: “This was my true awakening. Bodybuilding gave me discipline and ambition, but reading this book made me realize that my world had been a nutshell instead of a universe. That clearly gave me the ultimate push to go and live my dreams.”
Since then, Marc has achieved one goal after another, and through his books, seminars, and events, he has helped over two million people achieve theirs. He has spoken in front of thousands of people, helped many make their first million, and has shown countless others how to develop their careers and become the person they were born to be.
Galal explains, "I am living proof that if you stick to your goals, you can accomplish anything. Success doesn't happen overnight, and I know better than most what it's like to hit rock bottom without a penny to your name. Yet when you hit that dark place with no light at the end of the tunnel, that's the time when you find your real inner strength and the resilience to get back on track and live life on your own terms, without compromise or fear. My mission is to pass this lesson on to as many people as possible because, as all good fighters know, it's not how hard you can hit; it's about how hard you can get hit and keep going."
Today, Marc Galal holds seminars with sometimes several thousand people attending. He offers knowledge on self-management, psychology, sales, and business subjects, and constantly encourages his participants to go for their dreams – and he supports them with the right tools to achieve personal and financial freedom. 


Tags business Body Art Businessman
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel's gov't needs to bond with Biden By JPOST EDITORIAL
Joan Ryan Cleansing the Labour Party of antisemitism, anti-Zionism and Corbyn By JOAN RYAN
My Word: James Bond and politically challenging times By LIAT COLLINS
Ilan Manor Amid election fraud concerns: Could robots decide a US election? By ILAN MANOR
Ruthie Blum Biden, Israel and 'Squad' pressure – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
4 Jared Kushner, Melania Trump suggest time has come for Trump to concede
US President Donald Trump and senior adviser Jared Kushner leave the World Economic Forum, 2020.
5 Armenian PM to Post: Israel joins forces with the devil
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan greets reservists at the Defence Ministry's base before their departure for the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia, October 16, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by