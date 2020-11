Galal explains, "I am living proof that if you stick to your goals, you can accomplish anything. Success doesn't happen overnight, and I know better than most what it's like to hit rock bottom without a penny to your name. Yet when you hit that dark place with no light at the end of the tunnel, that's the time when you find your real inner strength and the resilience to get back on track and live life on your own terms, without compromise or fear. My mission is to pass this lesson on to as many people as possible because, as all good fighters know, it's not how hard you can hit; it's about how hard you can get hit and keep going."