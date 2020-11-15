The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Meet Tim Cheung, the Man Raising the Bar for Independent Food Bloggers Everywhere

“Cooking is all about the people. Food is maybe the only universal thing that really has the power to bring everyone together. No matter what culture, everyone around the world, people eat together.”

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
NOVEMBER 15, 2020 14:28
(photo credit: INSTAGRAM.COM BAYAREA.FOODIES)
(photo credit: INSTAGRAM.COM BAYAREA.FOODIES)
In the era of social media giants such as Instagram and TikTok, foodies have created a culture all their own. The mantra of “live to eat” is one many people embrace, and in an effort to truly subscribe to that lifestyle, the food-obsessed are constantly searching for the next viral food trend, the nearest homestyle eatery, the newest combination of flavors. They scour the Internet for the next stop on their journey of delicious, jealousy-inspiring goodness, and perhaps no one has contributed more to the growth of this viral food wave than food bloggers like Tim Cheung.

Raised in San Jose, California, Tim grew up in the heart of the rising tide of social media. Originally studying to become a computer programmer, Tim had a natural inclination for photography and an admiration for delicious food and international cuisine that led to a massive collection of photographs and videos of food accumulated in his phone over the years. The desire to share his near-obsessiveness with like-minded food lovers and his admiration for other successful food bloggers led to the creation of @bayarea.foodies on Instagram back in 2015. An astounding and unique brand, Bay Area Foodies was well received by the locals, captivating the audience with Tim’s authenticity and expertise in reviewing hotels, restaurants, and food trends. The growth has been non-stop since.

It is astonishing to see what started out as a hobby becoming a full-fledged career, and one that is constantly growing and adapting, at that. Not content to stick to a single platform, Tim has embraced the rise of TikTok with @bayareafoodies, garnering an additional 145K followers to his already astounding 170K on Instagram. His exemplary work ethic, adept content creation, and staggering display of food media is highlighted by his extraordinary stats: an Instagram post with over 7 million views and multiple TikTok posts with over 2 million views and counting. A believer in the power of “going viral” and the importance of staying relevant in the digital age, Tim, like many of his fellow foodies, is always searching for the next food hype. But he also understands the influence that comes with a growing social media brand and those who would most benefit from that influence.

One of the contributing factors to the rise of Bay Area Foodies back at its inception was the lack of online interest in the local food scene, especially amongst minority-owned restaurants and businesses. In an effort to provide exposure to the ethnic cuisines and underrepresented restaurants he loves, Tim focuses a good portion of his posts on local joints, mom-and-pop restaurants that have minimal or absolutely no online presence, and minority-owned businesses.  Alongside posts of shaved ice lit on fire and the newest and cutest reiterations of boba are pictures of the best local pho spots and the small independent bakeries scattered throughout the Bay. Since the onset of COVID-19, Tim has been especially vocal about the support of the Bay’s local businesses during quarantine.

Changing the landscape of the food blogger industry and defining himself as a connoisseur of Bay Area cuisine, Tim has made sure to grab every opportunity and do a job that continues to keep him ecstatic and satisfied. He doesn’t believe in working the 9-to-5 corporate job, preferring the originality and creativity involved in working with the local food scene and collaborating with the fellow food bloggers that he’s met through his social media career. That creativity has certainly been tapped throughout quarantine, with the initial closure of many restaurants on Tim’s go-to list; like the rest of the country, experiments in cooking have taken place upfront and center, showing Tim’s understanding of flavor and food’s viral factor. And Tim’s growth won’t stop with social media; to further expand his business profile, Tim has even tapped into several other niches like social media marketing and consultancy, wherein he has helped many young budding artists and food joints to grow and make a name for themselves. 

On his journey of making a difference for the Bay Area food scene, helping local artists, redefining the industry and blogging his heart out, Tim Cheung is elated and enjoying every moment of it. His future endeavours and big projects show promise; it’s only a matter of time to see how they’ll flourish and the impact. Until then, Bay Area food lovers will be waiting for the next post to make their mouths water.

Follow Tim Cheung on Instagram at @bayarea.foodies


Tags food blog social media
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Yad Vashem needs to stay out of Likud's reach By JPOST EDITORIAL
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Coronavirus has brought new appreciation for Shabbat – opinion By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
My Word: The lasting legacy of Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks By LIAT COLLINS
Yitz Greenberg Netanyahu, Elkin: Step back from joining in Holocaust denial By YITZ GREENBERG
Douglas Bloomfield McConnell will go from Trump's 'yes man' to Biden's 'no man' – opinion By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Proud Boys leader trying to rebrand the group as explicitly antisemitic
Proud Boys activist Kyle Chapman at a rally in Portland on June 4, 2017. Chapman now says he has transformed the group into an explicitly white supremacist organization. (Natalie Behring/Getty Images)
2 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
3 Jared Kushner, Melania Trump suggest time has come for Trump to concede
US President Donald Trump and senior adviser Jared Kushner leave the World Economic Forum, 2020.
4 Iran offers Arab states 'mafia deal' of security or punishment after Trump
L to R: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave and gesture from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords. Septembe
5 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by