Nicholai Perrett Believes in Sheer Hard Work Rather than Procrastination

With the competitive nature of social media and millions of people waiting in line to launch themselves to stardom, Nicholai has certainly mastered the art of adapting to changing tides. Perrett believes in versatility and so he looks set to burst on the acting scene as well, sometime in the future.

“I’m looking to branch out into acting and I’m doing multiple courses for acting so I can hopefully break into that industry too,” says Nicholai.

It is not easy to leave your comfort zone and fly off to a completely new place and adjust to the new life handed to you that you never asked for, but Perrett did just that. He accepted the circumstances and with the help of his family, friends, and his girlfriend, he strived harder to make things work and achieve something worthwhile in life.

“If I would need to say something it would be to start sooner rather than later and not procrastinate,” shares Nicholai.

Nicholai’s hard work is starting to bear fruits and like many others, he has carved out a chunk for himself from the vast world of social media.