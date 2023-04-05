In the midst of a political storm that threatens to tear the State of Israel apart, Channel 14 reporter Hadas Natanel reported a moving story that unites the Jewish people - secular, national religious and hareidi.

Tens of thousands of food packages were distributed this year to the needy in preparation for Passover by the RIF Heritage, Shuva Israel’s umbrella organization, which is headed by Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto and his son, Rabbi Yoel Pinto.

In recent weeks, dozens of volunteers arrived at Shuva Israel’s yeshiva compound in Ashdod, where two huge tents were erected containing dozens of pallets loaded with groceries and food. Volunteers parceled out the food products in boxes and prepared them for delivery to distribution centers throughout the country.

In his recent talks, Rabbi Pinto referred to the cost of living which is affecting the whole world. He mentioned that in Israel there are thousands of needy families who cannot afford to purchase basic necessities for Passover. "We will not sit back while those in need are filled with sorrow," said Rabbi Pinto. "We will reach all the destitute and impoverished and with God's help will give them a magnificent food package for the holiday."

Rabbi Pinto has been leading the Shuva Israel empire of Torah and kindness for 30 years and its close to 100 yeshivot and branches all over the world. Every Shuva Israel branch distributes food packages and aid to those in need throughout the year and especially on Passover eve.

This year, Rabbi Pinto decided to increase the number of food packages and upgrade them so they include quality food items like meat, fish, and matzah. The total cost of the food package distribution project in Ashdod alone is approximately NIS 23 million, which as mentioned was fully donated by the RIF Heritage and Shuva Israel.

Behind the RIF Heritage empire of Torah and charity stands Rabbi Pinto’s son and disciple, Rabbi Yoel Moshe Pinto, who is known for his profound mastery in all areas of Torah knowledge.

Rabbi Yoel Pinto is behind many initiatives which thousands from all over the world have joined, such as the daily Zohar study project. Ten thousand people are expected to finish the Book of Zohar on 25 Elul, the day of the world’s creation, in a huge event that will be held at the Menorah Hall in Tel Aviv.

A Channel 14 reporter went out with volunteers to see the impressive charity endeavor for herself. Watch the full program.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel