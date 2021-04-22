Founding partner of Simon Law Group and co-founder of Justice HQ, Attorney Robert Simon shares his advice on starting a law firm. Simon has been practicing law for the past 15 years, and one of his passions is helping attorneys scale their firms using the same resources, guidance, and technology that has helped me scale his firm.

“ The coronavirus pandemic changed the way people in general look at technology , but technology had a big impact on the law industry. More and more attorneys started realizing the opportunities technology had in the way they did in their practice. They could do meetings, consultants, and even depositions from their computers at home,” says Simon.

The Simon Law Group is ahead of its time when it comes to embracing technology in their firm. “Our firm has always worked from home. We only really come in about once a week for things we have to do at the office. Everything else is all online. We’ve fully adopted modern technology into our everyday practice. It’s the future of the law industry,” says Simon.

Simon’s belief about integrating technology into the law industry was one of the driving forces behind him starting Justice HQ. “Justice HQ is an exclusive membership for attorneys that gives them additional resources and support in growing their firms. We offer private high-end office space to members for meetings and consultations. And we’ve also created a tech-based platform to help attorneys work, network, and scale their firms on their own terms,” says Simon.

One of Justice HQ’s main values is community and connection, and it’s deeply ingrained in its platform. “It’s okay to ask for help and get involved. Law should be your life. All my best friends are lawyers, and I believe it contributes to my success. We’re constantly talking about how to get better at what we do, how to scale our businesses, trying cases, and expert-level depositions,” says Simon.

“Surrounding yourself with like-minded individuals will help you reach your personal and financial goals quicker and easier. It also helps to broaden your network and know other people because if you get a case that you don’t specialize in, you can refer it to someone else and still get equity in it,” says Simon.

“Community and connection are huge in this industry. Knowing the right people helps tremendously in scaling your firm and reaching your goals. Now, with technology, you can reach even more people instantly, and if you don’t embrace it in your firm, you will get left behind,” says Simon.