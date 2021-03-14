The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

T1 Advertising Propels Brands to 10 Figure Valuations

By PAUL LITMAN  
MARCH 14, 2021 09:12
(photo credit: THOMAS HERD)
(photo credit: THOMAS HERD)
 
2020 was an undeniably trying year for businesses no matter the industry.  Brands that were able to find creative solutions to alleviate the challenges of the pandemic are now in a much better position than their competition.
Many notable brands with a strong digital marketing presence have one thing in common: T1 Advertising
T1 Advertising is known for its work with significant brands like PrettyLittleThing, APM Monaco, Boohoo, MeUndies, and more propelling several of them to 10 figure valuations. The agency is solely owned and run by Forbes contributor and CEO Thomas Herd, who specializes in growing a brand’s digital presence by using scientific, sound and proven strategies to help them achieve specific goals. 
Despite the challenging year, T1 acquired a record number of new business across multiple industries in 2020. 
Some of the business won includes Pink Lotus Elements in the breast cancer awareness area, Sincerus Pharmaceuticals in the pharmaceutical sector, Marijuana Doctors in the ever-growing cannabis industry, and Beyond Global in the crypto-currency market. 
T1 also began working with dozens of new brands in the consumer goods market, such as MadeMan skincare, MurLarkey Spirits, Liquid Death Water, 100% Capri, Simply Chocolates, House Of Skye, and Gabb Wireless.
T1 attributes their clients’ success to a vast increase of media exposoure, Instagram & Tik Tok growth, customer acquisition, and authentic digital growth solutions. 
The T1 team equips brands that they work with the proper tools so they are able to advance far beyond the competition. The innovative digital approach is the way of the future, and T1 is ahead of the game.
Heading into 2021, T1 is getting the recognition they deserve for the work they have done over the past several years in the digital marketplace and is beginning to accrue larger and larger brands interested in catapulting their market valuations. 
As for its own scaling strategy, T1 has plans to both launch new offices in emerging boom markets in the US such as Dallas, Nashville, Salt Lake City, and Charlotte as well as expand its operations to Dubai and Asia as they look to work in new markets with ambitious, capable brands seeking to become new market leaders.


Tags ceo Advertising Digital marketing
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Understanding the rift between Jerusalem and Amman - analysis

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich

How can the Jewish people learn to sit with each other again - opinion

 By OMER YANKELEVITCH
Shulamit S. Magnus

Is our history wasted on us? - opinion

 By SHULAMIT S. MAGNUS
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us.

Take a stand against ICC politicization - opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Yossi Klein Halevi

Israel Elections: Why I'm voting for Yair Lapid - opinion

 By YOSSI KLEIN HALEVI

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

COVID-19 vaccination: 73 cases of facial paralysis, 7 anaphylactic shock

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by