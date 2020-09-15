The Evolution of The Suit Through The Years



True to tradition men have worn dress suits for weddings throughout the years. But a lot has changed over time in terms of the suits design and what is deemed appropriate to wear.

Dating back to the Georgian Era, the groom dressed as extravagantly as the bride. This was a way to showcase wealth. The men wore luxurious materials of silk and velvet embellished with rare minerals such as gold, silver, and jewels.

It is thought that at the wedding of Queen Victoria to Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha the deemed appropriate wedding attire took a different turn. Some people even dare say that it was a pivotal moment in wedding fashion, marking a change for how both brides and grooms dressed for the occasion.

It was at this wedding that Prince Albert’s suit set a trend around the world. The cutaway front and the tail on the jacket emulated both a soldier's uniform and the morning suit which was rising in fashion at the time. The morning suit was composed of a morning coat (the suit jacket) and an inner blazer, a shirt, tie, and formal trousers. This style of suit was the most popular wedding suit from this time until now. It is a classic piece and was and still is chosen by most.

There is also such thing as an evening suit where the tailcoat has a facing to its lapels much like the dinner jacket whereas the morning coat does not have this feature. It is important to know these differences as they can easily be mixed up. And a formal pair of trousers are worn to match.

As time progressed into the 1900’s most men wore suits of dark colors made with sturdy fabrics and heavy woolens woven together. This style was consistent across the Atlantic but in big cities like Paris and London, there was a little more pizazz added. Three-piece suits were fully in fashion and they consisted of a button-up shirt, a four-button blazer, an outer jacket, and formal trousers made to match the jacket.

In the 1920’s it was a common thing for men to protect their wealth through their suits. Tie pins, cufflinks, and tie bars came into fashion. Colorful shirts, ties, and suits were being styled by many in their day to day lives but the wedding suit remained the traditional plain and dark color.

During these times trousers were generally a little baggy and high waisted, while the jackets were a little roomier than what we know now. Pocket squares were also a common feature. It is also important to mention here that the three-piece suit went out of fashion in the day to day life but the inner jacket was still a prominent feature in wedding suits.

As the 1920s progressed the suit went through many trials and errors. Tailors and designers experimented with padded shoulders, adding braces over the shirt, flaring the end of trousers, and broadening the lapel. As a result, some suits were rather extravagant.

Moving into the 2000s the wedding suit became more clean-cut and crisp. The suit was being tailored to fit the shape of the wearer's body rather than having baggy trousers and jackets; these pieces were now fitted and complimentary of one’s body shape. It is ever since then that colorful suits whether with or without print became appropriate to wear at weddings. A spokesperson from Gentleman’s Guru added, “It is becoming more popular for men to indulge themselves with modern styled wedding suits and tuxedos that combine slim-fit cuts and patterned fabrics such as floral and paisley"

Nowadays at weddings, the suit options are endless. All styles and versions of the suit are deemed appropriate so people can choose between a classic morning suit which is most popular, a 1920’s inspired black tie, or a jacket featuring a 1970’s style label.

The suit has been through many changes and there have been many different versions. There is a suit to suit everyone!