The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Tips for getting financial support while waiting for an injury settlement

The sole purpose of injury settlements is to help victims get back on their feet.

By PAUL LITMAN  
JANUARY 5, 2021 10:32
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
The sole purpose of injury settlements is to help victims get back on their feet.
Unfortunately, money from injury settlements doesn't drop quickly enough to serve this purpose.
Many a time, it might take months or even years (in some special cases) before this money drops.
In the meantime, victims have to lead their daily expenses, sort hospital bills and get their lives back on track.
Without the money from settlements, this can be a bit of a challenge, especially when the injuries sustained are severe ones.
Luckily, there are some temporary fixes.
That is, there are ways victims can get financial support to stay afloat, pending when their injury settlement will arrive.

1. Seek help from friends, bosses, or neighbors
If you’re lucky to have people around you who are financially buoyant enough to raise you, it might be a good idea to reach out to them. You’ll never know whether someone is able to assist you until you talk to them. It can be a couple of your friends, neighbors, colleagues, or even your boss at work.
The only challenge you might experience with this approach is some people might be reluctant to loan you money. Perhaps due to your loan history with them or general life antecedents. 
But even if you do come across these types of people, you can easily convince them you’re going to refund their money by showing them proof of your pending settlements or case in court.
2.  Take out a pre-settlement loan
Pre-settlement loans are exactly what they sound like. They are loans you get against a pending settlement. 
The whole idea behind pre-settlement loans is to create a world where victims don’t have to struggle financially while waiting for a settlement they’re owed.
Once you have a settlement case in court, you can take out a pre-settlement loan to start leading your daily life – whether that be settling hospital bills or sorting other expenses.
Another exciting perk of pre-settlement loans is that they’re easily waved off. Meaning if the insurer of the person responsible for your injury fails to pay you a settlement, in the end, pre-settlement creditors are happy to let go of any settlement loans they gave you.
Pro Tip: If you have already been awarded a structured settlement and are receiving monthly payments, you can sell your future payments to one of these structured settlement companies.
Look into your health insurance
If you’ve been stashing away cash into health insurance policies, now may be a good time to leverage those policies. 
Generally speaking, health insurance policies are meant to save you from the challenge of having to deal with your health burdens all by yourself. So, in the event, you find yourself cash-strapped while waiting for an injury settlement, looking into your health insurance packages might be a good idea.
Speak with your health insurance agent to know whether the policies you purchased cover the types of injuries you’ve sustained.
3.  Reach out to charitable organizations
Although you may not know this, our immediate society is crawling with charitable organizations, many of which are always on the lookout for people in need.
In the event you’re struggling to handle your financial obligations after a personal injury, reaching out to one of these organizations might be a good call.
To find out about the right organizations that service your current predicament, you can speak with any medical practitioner in the hospital where you’re being treated.
Usually, hospital officials often have a strong relationship with social and charitable organizations.
Alternatively, you can research online the names and contact details of any special organization that give funding to people in the same medical and financial condition as you. 
A simple Google search of the phrase “names of organizations that give funding to personal injury patients” returned the result shown below:
4.  Speak with your personal injury attorney
Not only can a personal injury lawyer help ensure that you win your injury lawsuit, but they can also help you solve your immediate funding needs. 
Most personal injury attorneys have been in the business of handling settlement claims for years. As such, they are not new to the reality of clients needing money urgently to handle financial obligations.
If you come out to them openly about how badly you need money before the arrival of your settlement, chances are they’ll have an idea or two about where you can find funding. 
 


Tags finance Money Injury
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Praising the HMOs for Israel's COVID-19 vaccine success

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Blue and White vanishes with same speed it appeared - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ariel Harkham

Morocco: Israel’s bridge to the Muslim world? - opinion

 By ARIEL HARKHAM
Gilad Kabilo

How to lose an election in three easy steps - comment

 By GILAD KABILO
Amotz Asa-El

Israel Elections: Inflation of new parties exposes system's ailments

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
3

88-year-old dies hours after COVID vaccination in second such incident

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.
4

Man's fatal heart attack likely unlinked to vaccine he took 2 hours before

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

49-year-old struck with anaphylactic shock after receiving COVID vaccine

Doses of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, in east Jerusalem December 23, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by