Use Innovation to Grow Your Business

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
JANUARY 13, 2021 17:37
(photo credit: ING IMAGE)
(photo credit: ING IMAGE)
 
New ideas are crucial for the growth of any business and staying relevant requires innovations in all departments. Figuring out new and improved ways to bring new products, ideas, and processes into your business while also maintaining profitability is a delicate balance. Successful innovation requires well thought out planning, and the right business environment for development and implementation of said plan. Funding is also critical to the success of growth focused innovations. While the financial figures can vary in size it is safe to assume that you should expect to have to spend money to act on these ideas. 

Invest in Technology

Technology is an area that is typically always worth the money in terms of updating and growing your business. Bringing the tech that you and your staff use on a daily basis up to date is one thing but taking it a step further and taking calculated risks on new technologies is what would be considered innovative. Doing your research and trusting that you and your team have the energy and drive to dedicate yourself to learning and ensuring success with an innovative technological update can have great pay offs, but you will have to pay for it first because technology does not come cheap. Growing your business via technology will likely have a hefty price tag. If your original business plan does not include sections on this type of forecasting in a highly detailed way, you will want to update to an accurate description of your business, where it stands, and where you predict it will go as a result of this innovative advancement.

Get Your Personal Finances in Order

This is a good example of why now more than ever when is a good time to get your personal finances in order so you can free up extra resources to put back into the business. It might be beneficial to explore your options and find the right personal loan for you if you need to consolidate debt and have an end in sight to pay off personal debt and have the available funds to finance your next move. You can get matched with low interest loans in less than 60 seconds, giving you an opportunity to be able to compare available opportunities.

Identify Approaches

There is no point to considering innovation in a vacuum, use the research and development stage to let your imagination run wild. Be diligent with your market research and analyze that data. Fact finding will help you to identify which approaches are applicable and in line with your business goals and which are too far of outliers at this time to make sense. You can approach and add innovation by introducing new policies or processes for you employees, creating new products to better serve your customers, implementing new techniques regarding ordering and distribution, the possibilities really are vast so it will benefit you to use data to for a concise plan. 

Combine Dreams with Reality

It does take a dreamer’s mind to conceive innovative ideas, however it will also require a planner’s brain to successfully execute them. A strategic vision of how you want your busines to develop should essentially be a part of your existing business plan but if it is not, now is the time to amend. Assessing whether your ideas have sustainability and profit potential or not should be done before you pull the trigger on your idea. If you introduce innovation to your business too early without anything to back it up you run the risk of having your idea cripple your margins at the first sign of trouble Being able to study the competition and analyze market or industry trends to create a smooth transition for your own business development will help minimize overall risk. 

Support Your Team

One of the main reasons that ideas fail is not because they were poor ideas, but because the people executing them either did not believe in them enough to give them the attention they needed to thrive or because the ideas were dumped on them without warning, explanation, or ongoing support. In terms of business growth there is much more to consider than simply profit margins. Creating environments where employees feel excited about acting as an extension of the creators’ grand plan is the best way to maintain engagement and productivity. Convincing people to leave their professional comfort zones and adopt a new idea or process can be tricky, so you need to be prepared to coach those who are against the effort. 


