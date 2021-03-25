Why & How You Can Remove Chlorine from Your Drinking Water

The Dangers Associated With Chlorine in Drinking Water

The vast majority of municipalities add chlorine to the water supply to kill dangerous organisms such as bacteria and viruses, which can cause serious health issues. Too much chlorine makes the water hazardous for human consumption. The consumption of chlorinated drinking water can have side effects such as indigestion, diarrhea, intestinal problems, and even death. Despite its undeniable effectiveness when it comes down to disinfecting the water supply, chlorination brings about some issues. Drinking water that contains chlorine won’t affect you right away. The explanation lies in the fact that the effects become palpable as time goes on.

Ingesting water with chlorine can have numerous adverse health outcomes. When chlorine is used as a water treatment, it combines with the organic matter to form byproduct compounds, referred to as trihalomethanes. Prolonged exposure to these chemical compounds can result in colon and rectal cancer. Additionally, heavy consumption of chlorinated tap water by pregnant women can result in congenital abnormalities. There’s also the issue of the unpleasant taste and smell. Even if the chlorine levels in the drinking water are safe, the disinfectant might still have a strange smell and taste, which can provoke pain in the head and insomnia.

Many families choose to purchase bottled water. Manufacturers are required to process and transport bottled water under sanitary conditions, so that it’s safe for use. In very rare cases, bottled water is recalled due to contamination. It’s not recommended to take for granted the fact that your tap water is safe and clean. Your assumption might be wrong. The only way to know for sure if the water is suitable for consumption is to have it tested. The quality of the water that you and your family drink is essential to well-being and health. If you’re genuinely concerned about the chemicals in your drinking water, a home testing kit will give you a range of results.

How to Remove Chlorine from Drinking Water without Using Chemicals

Taking into consideration the potentially toxic nature of elevated chlorine levels, it’s understandable if you wish to take measures immediately. Adding even more chemicals to the water supply is counterintuitive. To be more precise, you shouldn’t use chemical purification as a way to combat chlorine. It’s possible to remove the chlorine and chloramine from the tap water by using a whole house water filter. For those of you who don’t know, it’s a water filtration system that’s installed where the main water enters the home. It delivers filtered water to all the taps and appliances.

You can learn more about whole house water filters and the main advantages of a point of entry system filter for residential use. Coconut shell carbon is used for these water systems because it can absorb large amounts of contaminants, such as chlorine, chloramine, volatile organic compounds, synthetic organic compounds, Trihalomethanes chemical compounds, pesticides, herbicides, and industrial solvents. Coconut shell-activated carbon is a natural, environmentally-friendly product. As a rule, whole house water filters use premium certified carbon made from natural coconut shells. The large internal surface area of the activated carbon makes it a very good absorbent for the contaminants present in the water.

For those taking into account the possibility of installing a whole house water filtration system, it’s paramount to look at products that use coconut shell-based carbon. A system of this kind doesn’t require electricity to function and it’s almost maintenance-free. The complexity of the whole house water filter depends on your home and, implicitly, the water supply. As the name suggests, the water filtration system treats all the water that enters the home from different points, including the water to the showerheads and dishwasher. If you have a city water supply, you might want a whole house water filter to get rid of the chlorine.

Final Considerations

In the end, it must be noted that water purification is a challenging issue. During the disinfection process, certain substances are used to enhance the quality of the drinking water and make it appropriate for end-use. The problem is that water purification can have disadvantages. The shadow side of chlorinated water is becoming more and more apparent. Guaranteeing the microbiological safety of tap water can be achieved through other means. To be more exact, it’s not paramount to include chlorine or chloramine in the purification process. Ozone is a chemical alternative that can be used for the final disinfection. Scientists at various institutes are developing miniature ozone generators for water treatment.

If you’d like to remove chlorine from drinking water, you can resort to a low-tech solution that ensures the water flowing from every faucet is clean and filtered. It will no longer be necessary to buy bottled water in bulk. Attention needs to be paid to the fact that drinking water filtration systems are available in various options. Not only do they remove the harmful chemicals from the water, but also improve its taste. When the water supply enters the home, the system intercepts it before it has a chance to reach the plumbing and removes the unwanted residues and fights the effects of hard water.

Not every filtration system is suitable for every home. In other words, it’s important to opt for a whole house water filter that addresses your needs. To make a suitable choice it’s necessary to take into consideration your consumption (i.e. the size of the household and the daily water usage) and the water source. The water might contain more than just chlorine. It’s possible to filter the water in your home and still honor your budget. The reason for this is that water filtration technology is more affordable these days.