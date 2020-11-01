The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Alaskan senator accused of antisemitism after ad against Jewish rival

The ad displayed Gross surrounded by cash with the text "Lower 48 liberals are flooding Alaska with millions."

By TZVI JOFFRE  
NOVEMBER 1, 2020 09:20
Senator Dan Sullivan departs from a briefing on the corona virus outbreak in China in Washington (photo credit: JOSHUA ROBERTS / REUTERS)
Senator Dan Sullivan departs from a briefing on the corona virus outbreak in China in Washington
(photo credit: JOSHUA ROBERTS / REUTERS)
Senate candidate Al Gross accused Senator Dan Sullivan of Alaska of publishing antisemitic tropes, after Sullivan published an ad showing Gross, who is Jewish, surrounded by cash with a faded-out picture of New York Senator Chuck Schumer, who is also Jewish, in the background.

The ad was accompanied by the text "Lower 48 liberals are flooding Alaska with millions," possibly referring to out of state funding for Gross's campaign. Both campaigns have received large amounts of their campaign funding from outside of Alaska, with 87% of Gross' funding and 76% of Sullivan's funding coming from out of state, according to the Anchorage Daily News.
The combined spending of the two campaigns has reached almost $21 million as of October 14 and outside groups have spent about $27 million more.
"This ad has disgusting antisemitic tropes but it’s what we should expect from a candidate who has hidden how his family does business with communist China and has voted time and again to benefit their bottom line," tweeted Gross on Saturday night. "They should take the ad down."
Gross is an independent candidate running with the Democratic nomination.
The race between him and Sullivan has garnered national attention as it may result in a Republican seat in the Senate flipping to a Democratic seat, if Gross wins.
Yesh Atid head and Knesset opposition leader Yair Lapid spoke out against the advertisement as well on Sunday, calling it "a disgrace and a stain on American democracy."
 
"As Israel’s Leader of the Opposition and the son of a Holocaust survivor I have to express my anger at this antisemitic advert against the Jewish candidate for Senate in Alaska, Dr. Al Gross," tweeted Lapid. "It is a disgrace and a stain on the American democracy we all admire so much."
Gross has not previously held office and is an orthopedic surgeon and former commercial fisherman, according to the Anchorage Daily News.


