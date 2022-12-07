The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
In last hours of Georgia runoff, Kanye promotes GOP candidate

"vote.gop or TeamHerschel.com/VOTE," the disgraced rapper wrote, promoting Donald Trump-backed Republican candidate Herschel Walker.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 7, 2022 00:56

Updated: DECEMBER 7, 2022 00:58
In the final hours of the United States Senate race in Georgia, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West endorsed the Republican candidate in an Instagram post Tuesday evening. 

Tuesday's race is the second time in less than two years that a US Senate race in Georgia will go to a runoff. The race is between incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and challenger Walker.  Warnock and challenger Walker. The Senate majority was decided in last month's midterm elections when Democrats flipped an open seat in Pennsylvania that was previously held by a Republican. Still, both parties are saying every seat matters.

West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, recently had his Twitter account restored after being blocked over a series of antisemitic comments, including a threat to go “death con 3” on the Jews, that cost him a slew of lucrative sponsorship deals. Last week, he told right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones that he likes Hitler, adding: “I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis.”

Kanye's ties to the Republican party

The entertainer has long promoted former president Trump and the Republican party. Last month, some of the ex-president's former supporters said a "breaking point" was the dinner Trump hosted at Mar-a-Lago for the notorious antisemite Kanye. 

Republican leaders, meanwhile, do not return Ye's fondness. 

New York Councilwoman Inna Vernikov, a Jewish pro-Trump Republican who represents Brooklyn's District 48, told The Jerusalem Post on Sunday that the former chief executive's recent actions in meeting with Kanye put the GOP's integrity to the test.

“When he spends time with individuals who openly support Hitler, our party’s integrity, morals and leadership are put to the test. Who will do what’s politically expedient and stay silent, and who will do what is right despite political backlash? Republican leadership must do what is right: condemn his actions and publicly call on him to apologize and disassociate himself," she said. 

Who is getting the Jewish vote in Georgia?

“There could not be a more acute distinction between two candidates than there is between Sen. Warnock, who shares our values and our commitment to democracy and support of Israel, and Herschel Walker, who is a pathological liar and a hypocrite who believes in election denialism and supports an abortion ban."

JDCAs Haie Soifer

The Jewish Democratic Council of America (JDCA) political action committee earlier this month threw its support behind Warnock, pledging to spend $250,000 on two new pro-Warnock ads targeting Jewish voters in Georgia. 

 “The 51st Senate seat matters,” JDCA CEO Halie Soifer said. “The past two years have demonstrated that having a 50-50 seat majority is simply not enough to pass legislation and continue to make progress. Democrats need that 51st seat to ensure we can continue to move forward, delivering for the American people.”

“There could not be a more acute distinction between two candidates than there is between Sen. Warnock, who shares our values and our commitment to democracy and support of Israel, and Herschel Walker, who is a pathological liar and a hypocrite who believes in election denialism and supports an abortion ban,” she said.

Haley Cohen and Omri Nahmias contributed to this report. 



Tags kanye west georgia US politics
