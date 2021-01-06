Biden calls on Trump “demand an end to this siege”

WASHINGTON - President-elect Joe Biden addressed the nation on Wednesday night, and called on President Trump “to go on national television now to fulfill his oath to defend the constitution and demand an end to this siege.”
“This is an assault on our Democracy,” he added. “I call on this mob to pull back and allow the work of democracy to go forward. The words of a president matter, at their best, the words of a president can inspire. At their worst, it can incite.“He addressed the situation at Capitol Hill, and said: “to storm the Capitol, to smash windows, occupy offices; The floor of the United States Senate; running through desks on the house of representatives; threatening elected officials, it is not a protest, it's insurrection.”
“The world is watching,” Biden continued. “Like so many other Americans, I'm genuinely shocked and sad that our nation so long, the beacon of light and hope for democracy, has come to such a dark moment. Through war strife, America endured much, and we will endure here, and we will prevail again.”
