Settler leader Dagan: A vote for Trump is a vote the Land of the Bible

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan threw his support behind US President Donald Trump, urging Americans who love the Land of the Bible to support him on November 3rd.“Trump has done amazing things for Israel and the Jewish people in the last four years,” Dagan said at special media event at the West Bank Barkan settlement together with Republicans Overseas Israel chair Marc Zell.
“If you want to help the Jewish people to build our homeland, the Bible Land here in Judea and Samaria, you must vote for Donald Trump, a real friend of the state of Israel,” Dagan said. During the 2016 election, Dagan had been one of the first Israeli politicians to unabashedly endorse Trump.But his support faltered earlier this year. He had opposed the Trump peace plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict because it called for the creation of a Palestinian state.Dagan also rejected the Trump annexation map, under which Israel would be allowed to apply sovereignty to 30% of the West Bank, because he feared it would lead to the evacuation of 15 settlements. He held and still holds, that Israel should apply sovereignty to Judea and Samaria without consideration to the US. But when faced with the specter of a possible Trump defeat to his Democratic rival Joe Biden, who was vice president during the Obama administration, Dagan took to the campaign trail.“We remember the eight terrible years of the Obama and Biden administration. We remember the building freeze, the vote against Israel in the United Nations. We do not want to see this again. Everyone who loves and cares about Israel, Jews and Christians, if you care about us, the Jewish people in Judea and Samaria, go out and vote for President Donald Trump,” Dagan said.Zell called on Americans to vote. “You can not afford to stay home” because it is important for Trump not just to win the electoral college but also to win the popular vote, Zell said.
