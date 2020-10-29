The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Trump: A vote for Biden means no Thanksgiving, no Fourth of July

A surge of coronavirus cases in the US has taken the foreground in the battle leading up to Tuesday's contest between Trump and Biden.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS  
OCTOBER 29, 2020 09:59
US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Phoenix Goodyear Airport in Goodyear, Arizona, US, October 28, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)
US President Donald Trump continued his attacks on Democratic rival Joe Biden at a rally in Arizona on Wednesday when he claimed that a vote for Biden could lead to the cancellation of a series of American holidays.
"If you vote for Biden, it means no kids in schools, no graduations, no weddings, no Thanksgiving, no Christmas and no Fourth of July. Other than that you have a wonderful life," as the crowds started booing the name of the Democratic nominee.

Biden holds a comfortable lead in national polls, which show a public increasingly dismayed by Trump's handling of the largest public health crisis in U.S. living memory. Polls in battleground states that will likely decide the election are tighter than the national surveys.
At an outdoor rally in Goodyear, Arizona, outside of Phoenix, Trump continued to argue against taking stricter measures against the resurgent virus.
"Biden and the Democrat socialists will delay the vaccine, prolong the pandemic, shutter your schools and shut down our country," Trump told the attendees, who were tightly packed together with just some wearing masks. "And your state is open right? Your state is nice and open."
A number of drugmakers are competing to bring a coronavirus vaccine to market, but one is not expected to be ready before next week's election.
The coronavirus pandemic that has upended life across the United States this year has killed more than 227,000 people and caused millions of job losses.


