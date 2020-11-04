The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Trump is putting his faith in Supreme Court rather than in American voters

Trump's irresponsible statement was not only unpresidential, it also layed the groundwork for insurgence.

By DAVID BRINN  
NOVEMBER 4, 2020 21:33
Donald Trump and Joe Biden (photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR/CARLOS BARRIA)
Donald Trump and Joe Biden
(photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR/CARLOS BARRIA)
US President Donald Trump’s assertion Tuesday night that, “as far as I am concerned, we have already won the election” was a brazen falsehood – but was not surprising, coming from an incumbent who has always played loose with the truth.
He was laying the groundwork for a lengthy legal battle, in the event that his challenger Joe Biden reaches the coveted 270 Electoral College votes in this week’s presidential election.
Trump’s irresponsible statement not only was unsuited for a president and provided the inaccurate and opposite message of all tallies being compiled around the country, including on FOX TV; it also laid the groundwork for insurgence.
Trump was, in essence, indicating to his supporters that they shouldn’t accept any results that don’t crown him king for another four years – and giving them permission to take to the streets in protest of the results if they prove to be not to their liking.
Contrast Trump’s approach with that of Biden, who said, “It’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare who won the election; it is the American people’s decision.”
He responsibly urged patience until the final vote tally is in and put his faith in the American democratic process.
“It ain’t over till every vote is counted, every ballot is counted,” Biden cautioned.
In calling for “all the voting to stop,” a move that would go against court rulings, Trump labeled the election a “fraud.” And instead of relying on the American people to make its decision, he said he would take the results to the Supreme Court. That’s a court to which he has just rushed through the appointment of Justice Amy Coney Barrett.
The president, who proclaims to be the populist to end all populists, would prefer to silence the voice of the people behind an array of attorneys, petitions and appeals. That doesn’t sound like a president who has faith in the system or in his constituents.
The results of the election will eventually be finalized in due process, according to the law. But as far as Trump is concerned, the battle over who is actually sworn into office next January in Washington, DC, is just beginning. No matter who is eventually declared the winner, the real losers will be the American people.


